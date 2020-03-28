Mischief At Home Online Potter Programming, Magical Merch & More From Mischief Management!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

With many fans on lockdown, there’s never been a more important time to reach out to the Potter community and make sure you stay connected. Mischief Management, the team behind LeakyCon, BroadwayCon, PodcastCon, Con of Thrones, and Mischief Media (hosting PotterCast and other fan podcasts), are programming livestreams on Twitch that Potter fans will certainly want to check out, as well as a few more magical merch choices that might take the fancy of somebody looking to make quarantine a little more homely!

Mischief At Home Online Programming

If you’ve not been tuning into the Mischief at Home daily streaming schedule, now’s the perfect time to catch up before next week’s scheduled streams:

Monday will see graphic design duo Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima (aka MinaLima) speak about their time on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies, as well as a few new projects in the works, so be sure to tune in at 7pm EST.

You can find the PotterCast live recording, live drawing with our resident fan artist Sydney Dean, as well as Howler Time! with our webmistress, PotterCast host and founder at Mischief Management, Melissa Anelli, all at twitch.tv/mischief_management!

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) will be joining programming very soon (after having to postpone her jewellery-making stream), and many more special guests are in the works, so stay posted on our Twitter (@Leaky), as well as LeakyCon’s feed (@LeakyCon)!

Mischief At Home Merch

To help keep you cozy during lockdown (and encourage you to get dressed…. sometimes?) Mischief Management have created a ‘Mischief At Home’ line of merch, including t-shirts, pillows and mugs! Our personal favorite is the “Keep each other Safe / Keep the faith” pillow (and mug) – what more could you need!



For other fandoms, check out Love of Story collection for book lovers, including a shirt saying “currently reading another book” and a sticker that says “Ask Me about my O.TP.”, or grab a PotterCast shirt in the Mischief Media collection!



If that wasn’t enough, Mischief Merch are offering free shipping in the U.S., so get ordering to support Mischief Management during lockdown — be sure to tag us if you do!

Mischief Media Patreon

In case you missed our initial announcement, Mischief Media – home to The Leaky Cauldron and many more nerdy, thought-provoking, inclusive and community-focused projects, have created a Patreon, allowing fans to access perks, such as a new Discord server for fans to connect and discuss anything from theories to fan fiction!

Find Mischief Media’s Patreon (at patreon.com/makingmischief), help to support various projects, and join The Leaky Cauldron’s Discord server.

Stay tuned for more Twitch stream announcements – we’ll see you in the live chat!