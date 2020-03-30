“Harry Potter: The Wand Collection” coming in paperback—Enter to win a copy here!

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

The Muggle world is on a nearly global lock-down in an effort to stop the spread of a novel coronavirus. The global economy is grinding to a halt, with longterm consequences for employment, education, politics, healthcare, demographics, and the looming fear of a recession. A record 3.3 million people filed for unemployment in the U.S. last week. It sounds like the plot of a movie, but we’re living it offscreen. Can the Wizarding World help? Hagrid said that Muggles would be wanting cures for every ailment if they knew about magic:

Harry: ‘But what does a Ministry of Magic do?’ Hagrid: ‘Well, their main job is to keep it from the Muggles that there’s still witches an’ wizards up an’ down the country.’ Harry: ‘Why?’ Hagrid: ‘Why? Blimey, Harry, everyone’d be wantin’ magical solutions to their problems. Nah, we’re best left alone.’

But helping Muggles doesn’t sound like such a bad idea now, does it? If you were a Healer, would you use your powers and your wand to help humanity? Give us a creative answer to that question and you could win a copy of Harry Potter: The Wand Collection by Monique Peterson in its paperback version, which will be released by Insight Editions on May 12, 2020. Retail price will be $20.

Wands are the single most important tool in the wizarding world, allowing a witch or wizard to channel their magic. Each wand is as unique as who wields it; whether talon-shaped like Lord Voldemort’s or elegantly carved like Hermione Granger’s, each wand was designed and crafted by the filmmakers to be a reflection of its owner’s identity. Harry Potter: The Wand Collection provides fans with the most comprehensive look into the magical wands from the Harry Potter films and the characters who wield them. The book includes fascinating behind-the-scenes insights from the real-life wandmakers—the concept artists and prop makers who created the wands—along with detailed profiles of each wand featuring stunning new photography, statistics, and other filmmaking secrets from the Warner Bros. archive. The new paperback edition allows fans to delve into the creation and history behind these beloved props and further immerse themselves in the magic of Harry Potter.

When the hardcover version was released in 2017, Entertainment Weekly published a great book trailer that gave us a peek inside the pages:

To enter the contest, send an email to [email protected] by TUESDAY APRIL 14 telling us how/if you would use your magical powers to help Muggles in this crisis or in any capacity where you think magic would be of benefit to humanity.

As you think about your answer, enjoy these cool interior images from the book. The choice of a black backdrop and white text lends an aesthetic of dark drama to this overview of wands from the films.