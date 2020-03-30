Adopt an Owl Plushie and Help Transfiguring Adoption Support Foster & Adoptive Families!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Our friends at Transfiguring Adoption are doing vital work to support foster and adoptive families, and several projects in the pipeline for them have been affected by lockdown procedures protecting the public against the Covid-19 virus.

Find out how you can get involved in supporting their projects, in turn supporting foster and adoptive families below (and remember, they’re always taking donations!):

PROJECT #1: OWL PLUSHIE ADOPTION

Transfiguring Adoption needs you to adopt an owl plushie! These owls were set for various conventions, and each is accompanied by the REAL story of a foster or adoptive family’s struggles, so that people are able to pray for/send out positive vibes for the family.

Donations will help fund weekly online support groups for foster and adoptive parents, as well as paying for movie and video game reviewers as part of the resources provided by Transfiguring Adoption. These reviews alert parents of harmful trauma triggers or cautionary points in various media and develop bonding guides, which are vital to supporting foster and adoptive families.

How can you help?

Follow the website below and adopt one of Transfiguring Adoption’s owls: www.transfiguringadoption.com/owls Share this story with your friends and ask them to participate by adopting an owl of their own.

Look at how adorable they are! Help ensure these owls – and the stories of foster and adoptive families – find a home, and if you can, be sure to spread the word!

PROJECT #2: PLAYFUL ACTIVITY BOOK TO HELP FOSTER KIDS

The next project by Transfiguring Adoption is the printing and distribution of an engagement activity book for children: “A Guide to Magical Creatures Around Your Home”:

Transfiguring Adoption are aiming to raise $11,000 to help print, market and distribute the book. To help them achieve this you can:

DONATE www.helpkidsbook.com

This powerful project needs 110 people to each contribute $100 to quickly chip away at this goal! (Though ANY amount, big or small, will help make this project a success!) ASK a local business to help with this project. Transfiguring Adoption is an official 501(c)(3) which can offer them a tax letter upon request. SHARE Transfiguring Adoption’s website and story on social media, encouraging more friends to spread the word. Our voices are stronger together!

With over 400,000 children in foster care, your actions to support Transfiguring Adoption will be helping to make a difference to families across the nation and beyond – there’s never been a better time to reach out and support a community in need!

We hope you’ll help out Transfiguring Adoption in meeting their goals! To find out more about their work, read our interview with co-founder, Darren Fink, and visit their website here!