“Alexa, Read Harry Potter Book One”: Audible Adds Free ‘Harry Potter’ Book To Alexa Devices

Posted by: Emma Pocock

In a new addition to Alexa home devices, Harry Potter fans and new readers with an Alexa device can, from today, listen to the first Harry Potter book as if by magic, by simply saying “Alexa, Read Harry Potter Book One”!

The new addition to Alexa home devices is part of the Harry Potter at Home initiative by Wizarding World Digital, helping fans and new readers alike enjoy J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World during COVID-19 lockdown procedures worldwide.

The new Alexa voice command ability will be available FREE from today, April 15, through April 30, thanks to Audible and Pottermore Publishing.

Audible told us in an exclusive release:

“Beginning tomorrow, listeners can access the first book in the Harry Potter series for free on Alexa home devices. Families staying home can make the days inside more enjoyable by simply saying “Alexa, read Harry Potter Book One.” They’ll be immediately transported to Privet Drive, Hogwarts and into the excitement of Harry’s first year.”

The first audiobook is freely available via Alexa home devices in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and India, with more international territories to be added.

Audible and Pottermore Publishing previously announced that the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone audiobook (available to stream instantly in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese) is now available freely via Audible Stories. Patrons of OverDrive libraries can also access the first Harry Potter eBook from today in over 20 languages. The

Let us know if you give it a try, and if you’re making the most of the Harry Potter at Home hub!