Theater Round-Up: Shutdown Extended for London, Melbourne and Broadway Theaters

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

In the week we learned that the opening of the Toronto production of Cursed Child has been pushed back to 2021 and Puffs The Play hosted two live readings of prequel and sequel shows, we also received news that theater shutdowns in London, Melbourne and Broadway had been extended, Dan Fogler’s Spelling Bee received listening recommendations, Imogen Heap announced a new song, Broadway producers announced a new fundraising initiative, Cursed Child Broadway star, James Snyder, appeared in a lockdown special for Vulture, and more in our latest theater round-up:

Shutdown Extended for London, Melbourne and Broadway

Broadway originally shutdown in mid-March, with widespread hope of reopening April 12. That date has come and gone, however, and the closings have now been officially extended. According to Playbill, darkness will continue to cover the Great White Way through June 7. Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said:

“Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals…Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together.”

This will, of course, affect Potter fans who planned to attend Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Ticket holders of affected performances should have been contacted by April 12. If you purchased a ticket for a performance slated during the extended shutdown and have not received an email, contact your point of purchase for details on exchanges and refunds.

The Cursed Child productions in Melbourne and London have also been affected by similar shutdown extensions.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Goleby (@lucygoleby) on Apr 6, 2020 at 5:38pm PDT

Currently, Melbourne theatres will be closed through Sunday, May 31. Performances will be rescheduled for dates from Wednesday, Oct. 7. For more information and a list of available rescheduled dates, visit www.harrypottertheplay.com/au.

View this post on Instagram New information on performances affected by COVID-19. A post shared by Harry Potter on Stage London (@cursedchildldn) on Apr 6, 2020 at 2:17am PDT

Likewise, the suspension of London performances has been extended through Sunday, May 31. Further clarification is expected from government officials, and affected fans are directed to www.harrypottertheplay.com/uk for more information on exchanges.

Broadway Producers Promote $1 Million Challenge for Emergency Assistance

As of April 14, the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund had passed $2 million, leading a new group of producers to promote the initiative with an all-new matching campaign.

According to Broadway World, this group, representing productions such as Hadestown, West Side Story, Company, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lehman Trilogy, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Six, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, Come From Away, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire, Mean Girls, The Minutes, Jagged Little Pill, The Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen, have agreed to match new donations up to $1 million.

Current donations have already surpassed the assistance typically raised in a year’s time! Tax deductible donations can be made at broadwaycares.org/help2020.

James Snyder Featured in Vulture, Joins Green Alliance’s Earth Day Initiatives

James Snyder was included in Vulture’s recent coronavirus quarantine piece, which featured dozens of Broadway stars in their homes. Check out the article, including other well-knowns such as Debra Messing, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Aaron Tveit and many more, here.

Snyder also joined the ranks of Broadway stars participating in the Earth Day 50 Virtual Kick-Off yesterday. According to Broadway.com, “members of the Broadway community [joined] the special livestream virtually, sharing songs and messages of activism.”

Among others, stars joining Snyder in commemorating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day were Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Ciara Renee (Frozen) and Kristina Alabado (Mean Girls). Bill Nye and Senator Elizabeth Warren also made special guest appearances.

The Broadway Green Alliance will also show its support on April 22 with an Earth Day Live virtual performance led by the Youth Strike Coalition. Molly Braverman, director of the Broadway Green Alliance, said:

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we cannot show up in person, but we can digitally call for transformative action and healing for our planet…The theater community’s messages of hope and community are needed more than ever as we face two concurrent crises.”

View the livestream here!

Abbey Theatre Presents Dear Ireland Monologues Online This Month

Abbey Theatre commissioned 50 writers to compose monologues that would be performed and streamed online via their YouTube channel. Most of the writers hail from Ireland, though special contributions also came from the U.S., China and Italy.

According to Abbey Theatre’s statement, each writer nominated an actor to read their piece. The actors will be taping their own performances from their individual quarantine locations.

Among those nominated is Brendan Gleeson, best known to Potter fans for portraying Mad-Eye Alastair Moody in the Harry Potter film series.

The monologues will stream in four parts from April 28 through May 1 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tune in here to “hear and share Ireland’s artistic voice.”

#ShareYourShakespeare Backed By David Tennant, David Bradley and Ray Fearon

The Royal Shakespeare Community has launched an exciting initiative to honor Shakespeare, and notable RSC alumni are offering their support. Among those promoting the global celebration are a few Potter crossovers, including David Tennant (Barty Crouch Jr.), David Bradley (Argus Filch) and Ray Fearon (Firenze).

Wednesday, April 15, audiences were invited to contribute films or photographs to Instagram, Twitter or YouTube, tagging @theRSC along with the hashtag #ShareYourShakespeare. Suggested ideas included:

1. Baking a cake with your favourite quote in the icing

2. Recreating the Romeo and Juliet balcony scene with vegetables

3. Performing “All the world’s a stage” line by line with your family

4. Drawing or painting your favourite scene

5. Re-writing a Shakespeare speech as a song?

6. Shouting your speech over the fence to your neighbours (two metres apart)

7. Acting out a moment through the medium of dance

8. Getting your pets involved

9. Telling a Shakespeare story in emojis

According to Sardines Magazine, selected contributions will be revealed on April 23 in honor of Shakespeare’s birthday. Watch RSC’s promotional video below–you’ll be treated to Tennant, Bradley, Fearon and others sharing memorable lines from Shakespeare for added inspiration!

Trailer Released for Jack Thorne’s Musical The Eddy

Jack Thorne is best known to Potter fans as the writer who collaborated with J.K. Rowling and director John Tiffany to create Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Now he’s partnered with famed director Damien Chazelle on an eight-part miniseries for Netflix about a Parisian jazz club nearing closure.

Black Film describes the series as “a musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris revolving around a club, its owner, the house band, and the city that surrounds them.”

The new show, which will feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic, will debut on May 8. Watch the full trailer below!

Feature photo courtesy of Playbill Staff.

Imogen Heap Releases I’m God

New song I’m God by Imogen Heap releases this week, April 24th! The song, written with Clams Casino, will be available on Vinyl, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and more. Visit the official sales page here for more details.

Dan Fogler and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Listening Party

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which earned Fantastic Beasts star Dan Fogler a Tony Award, opened on Broadway in 2005 and received six Tony Award nominations (winning two).

The Phantom of the Opera star Ben Crawford recommended listening to the cast recording of the show on Playbill recently, available on Amazon, iTunes, and Apple Music. If you’ve never listened, it’s well worth getting to hear Dan Fogler’s award-winning performance!