Win yer dream weddin’ at Hagrid’s Hut

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Planning a Harry Potter-themed wedding? If getting married in Hagrid’s hut would be the wedding of your dreams, you may be in luck. North Shire, a 6-acre family farm in the North York Moors, has the only replica of Hagrid’s Hut in the world that you can stay in, as well as a replica Hobbit House and a wedding barn for a charming countryside reception. You can view photos of the inside of Hagrid’s Hut here. The faery lights and copper tub are additions that Hagrid himself might enjoy, although guests will be relieved that the duvet doesn’t feature the remains of Buckbeak’s last meal.

Much like Hagrid, the family that runs this site likes animals and you may encounter horses, chickens, goats, cats, and even a peacock or two during your stay.

North Shire is currently giving couples the chance to win a full weekend wedding worth £25,000, which includes your wedding night in Hagrid’s Hut. The lucky winning couple’s prize will include:

Full private hire and exclusive use of the Shire from 15:00 the evening prior to your wedding until 11:00 the day after the wedding including the wedding barn

A fully stocked bar and staff all day and evening

Use of the whole site and grounds for photographs

On site wedding coordinator present on the day

Tea & Coffee provided all day and evening

Choice of 1 x premium accommodation for the Bride & Groom

All accommodation on site for two nights and assistance in managing guest check in on the day

1 x welcome drink per guest on arrival

1 x toast drink per guest for speeches

Pub quiz and games for guests the evening before the wedding in the Enchanted Barn

Choice of wedding breakfast from one of the following: hog roast, pizza, abundance buffet, vintage fish & chips with chocolate brownie & ice cream dessert

Choice of evening buffet from one of the following: hog roast, pizza, abundance buffet, vintage fish & chips & dessert

DJ provided for evening reception

Loaded sweet cart during evening reception

Fireworks display following your evening reception

Tickets are £2 each and the winner will be announced on 31st August at 5pm. North Shire will be donating a percentage of the profits to the NHS Trust. Dates can be booked in 2021 or 2022, in hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic will be well and truly over by then.

Tickets are available via the North Shire website.