First editions of “Philosopher’s Stone” found in skip go up for auction

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

There were only 500 hardback first editions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone printed upon the book’s release in 1997. 300 of them went to schools and libraries, leaving only 200 for sale in British book shops. Twelve years ago, when freshening up their library for a pending inspection, a school in Buckinghamshire tossed three copies of Philosopher’s Stone, two paperback, one hardback, into a skip. They were well-worn from much perusal by students, and the school wanted their library to look shiny and new for the inspectors. Needless to say, they were unaware that first editions such as the ones they were discarding were selling for thousands of pounds at auction to wealthy collectors.

Luckily, a teacher saw them and fished them out of the skip. She didn’t know of their value either, but thought “it just seemed awful to throw them away.” They remained in her loft until her son looked into their possible value. After hearing about how much first editions are selling for at auction, the owner has decided to sell all three books via Hansons Auctioneers in Staffordshire, who have handled the sale of previous Harry Potter books. The online-only auction will take place on 21 May. There is speculation that the hardback could sell for between £8,000 and £12,000, and the paperbacks could fetch £2,000 – £3,000 piece.

