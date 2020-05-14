Ministry of Magic may be coming to Wizarding World Orlando

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Back in 2018, we posted that Universal Studios Orlando was rumoured to be building a new theme park on land that it had recently acquired. Prior to that, in 2017, we noted that Universal had applied for a patent for a potential new ride that resembled the Floo network fireplaces in the Ministry of Magic. The ride had a brick background, and moved up and down, with provision for animatronic characters that “may represent a monster, wizard or other entity that appears to cast a spell upon the ride vehicle.” Could this ride be a recreation of the scene in Deathly Hallows when the trio, with their Polyjuice portion wearing off, have to evade Death Eaters to get into the Flow network fireplaces to escape the Ministry?

We still don’t know for sure what rides, if any, will come from the many intriguing ride permits files by Universal Orlando in recent years. We don’t even know if they will end up being for Potter-themed additions to the parks. But we do have more information on a story we reported two weeks ago that the French Ministry of Magic and the 1920s Paris of Fantastic Beasts may be part of Universal Orlando’s new theme park, Epic Universe.

While the British Ministry seems a fitting next setting to add to Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, the addition of a Fantastic Beasts-themed area has been considered premature given that the story is still unfolding, with new locations expected in each film. We’ve had New York and Paris so far, we go next to Brazil for the third film (which we hope will be able to safely resume filming soon), and then……? Who knows where films four and five will take us. Can we build a New York or Paris theme park addition before we know the rest of the story? It seems we can: According to Orlando Park Stop, the British Ministry of Magic is all but confirmed and the rest of the new Wizarding World area appears to be devoted to the French Ministry of Magic and a contemporaneous Paris.

The new attraction appears to have a mixture of indoor and outdoor areas, including a theatre and a Parisian street scene. It seems safe to assume that the interior of the British Ministry of Magic will feature the main atrium, and be tall, with the illusion of endless floors of offices above it that we get from the films. What about the statuary? Will it show the Fountain of Magical Brethren as Harry first sees it, or when the Death Eaters have taken over and it shows Muggles being oppressed by those gifted with magic?

Orlando Park Stop notes that people will enter from the fireplaces on one side of the atrium, and exit via the fireplaces on the other side, “which would make it look like a bustling Ministry filled with people coming and going, just like in the films!”

Given the current closure of most theme parks due to the pandemic, it is likely that construction, and opening, of Epic Universe may be delayed. We will keep you posted as we get more information, so stay tuned.