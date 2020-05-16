JuJuBe Release Platform Nine and Three Quarters Collection
May 16, 2020

Posted by: Emma Pocock

News

JuJuBe, the luxury backpack, accessory and diaper bag company have conjured up a brand new, Platform Nine and Three Quarters inspired collection to add to their existing Harry Potter lines!

The designers released a Honeydukes collection earlier this year, and this new collection takes us to  Platform Nine and Three Quarters, with teal, raspberry, coral and white iconography from Harry Potter (including brickwork, Hedwig, a Platform 9 and ¾ sign, the Hogwarts Express, a Hogwarts Express ticket, suitcases, the Quibbler, Spectraspecs and Harry’s glasses!

The zippers show the Hogwarts Express, and Hedwig, and the lining inside shows things you might find at Platform Nine and Three Quarters station: suitcases, trolleys, newspapers, and the Platform Nine and Three Quarters sign. The bags are designed for comfort and practicality, giving maximum storage.

The collection includes backpacks, side bags, nappy bags, coin purses, hipster bags and much more – take a look at the collection below, and find the website here.

