LeakyCon Orlando and Denver postponed due to pandemic

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the prudent decision to postpone the 2020 LeakyCons originally scheduled for summer in Orlando and fall in Denver.

The NEW date for LeakyCon Orlando is June 25-27, 2021.

The NEW date for LeakyCon Denver is October 29-31, 2021. (Yes, LeakyCon on Halloween, an important date in the Potterverse!)

All tickets purchased for the 2020 events will be honoured in 2021. Ticketholders also have the option of transferring to any LeakyCon event in 2022. If you would like to transfer your ticket to 2022, please email [email protected] with the subject line “2022 Transfer.” Answers to common questions about refunds, hotel reservations, and add-on experiences with special guests can be found here. If you can’t find an answer to your particular question, send us an owl or an email to [email protected].

If you attended the 2019 LeakyCons or followed our coverage online, you know that both of these magical events were at times poignant, cathartic, silly, fun, enlightening, and bonding. Potter fans are known for our creativity, diversity, intellectual curiosity, and acceptance. There is truly something for everyone at LeakyCon, whether you are an academic, artist, cosplayer, activist, or all of those things at once. Whether you love Cursed Child or reject it from the canon, you will find your people at LeakyCon. You can dance the night away at the ball, play trivia, shop in the marketplace, meet the actors from the films, eat a SnitchWitch whilst attending a live recording of PotterCast, watch or participate in a costume contest, and debate the finer philosophical points of the text on lively panels, all in the same day. Our fandom is also known for transforming our values and our gratitude for the magical world into activism. LeakyCon is an inspiring opportunity to see how other fans are making the world a better place, and learn how to get involved.

If you would like to help someone attend LeakyCon, or any other Mischief Management event, such as BroadwayCon, Con of Thrones, or Podcast Con, or treat yourself to a gift card that you can use when you purchase your 2021 LeakyCon pass, consider buying a Mischief Management gift card today. Each gift card comes with a minimum 20% bonus value. COVID-19 has been tough on many small businesses, including Mischief. Having to cancel our 2020 LeakyCons is painful both emotionally, because we want to connect with you in person, and financially. Purchasing a gift card now will help ensure we will be able to keep bringing you LeakyCons as soon as it is safe to do so.

You can also support Mischief by buying some fun merchandise. Quarantine coffee tastes better in a 100% That Witch mug.

Or how about a t-shirt that expresses our dearest hope for the world right now:

We look forward to seeing all of you in person at LeakyCon in 2021, where the Potter fandom will continue to do what we do best: Apply our considerable energy, creativity, insight, and empathy to making the world a safe and welcoming place for all Muggles, witches, wizards, and magical creatures.

“It is our choices…”

P.S. We are working on some virtual LeakyCon celebrations for 2020, so keep your extendable ear poised and check Mischief social media for more info on these plans as they unfold!