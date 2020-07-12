Slyther on in and watch Chapter 15 read by Nagini hersssself

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Claudia Kim and Dakota Fanning read Chapter 15, “The Forbidden Forest”, in the latest chapter narration from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Actors, both those associated with the franchise and some seemingly random choices, have been recording home videos of themselves reading chapters of the first book in the Harry Potter series for the Harry Potter at Home Project, created by Wizarding World Digital to provide fans with new, fun content during the pandemic.

The chapters are coming thick and fast now, with Chapter 13 released on July 7 and Chapter 14 (an endearing Malfoy family reunion) released the next day. You can find all of the chapter videos at the Chapter Hub. An audio-only version of each chapter is available on Spotify. You can also test your recall of the chapter with the Chapter 15 quiz.

Chapter 15’s Challenge includes questions about whether or not you would be willing to go into the Forbidden Forest, and how scared you’d be if you did, as well as enquiring what detention you would give to Harry, Hermione, Neville, and Draco if you were meting out punishment instead of Professor McGonagall. Do you think that she had an ulterior motive for giving them this particular detention?

Who would you like to see/hear narrate the final chapters of teh book? Personally, I would like Professor McGongall (Dame Maggie Smith) to read next.