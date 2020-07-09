Chapter 14 gives us a Malfoy family reunion

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

It’s an embarrassment of riches this week. We’ve barely had time to watch/listen to Chapter 11, Chapter 12, and Chapter 13, yet Wizarding World has already uploaded Chapter 14. I expected new chapters at a rate of about one per week, not one per day. Could it be that they are intending to narrate not just Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for us but the whole series?!? The Harry Potter at Home project has provided ongoing entertainment for witches and wizards sheltering at home during the dragon pox pandemic, and we could not be more grateful or delighted at the prospect of more Potter.

We have a Malfoy family reunion for Chapter Fourteen! @JasonsFolly, @TomFelton AND Helen McCrory read 'Norbert the Norwegian Ridgeback'. #HarryPotterAtHome



Watch now: https://t.co/i1PbjDVTve pic.twitter.com/weCE3eYl0K — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) July 8, 2020

Chapter 14, “Norbert the Norwegian Ridgeback”, is narrated by Draco (Tom Felton), Lucius (Jason Isaacs), and Narcissa (Helen McCrory). Will Lucius sneer if his son Draco flubs a word? Will Narcissa fawn over her beloved son and offer to send him boxes of sweets to sustain him during his quarantine?

Once you’ve finished watching, you can try the Chapter Challenge and Quiz. One of the Chapter Challenge questions asks if you would like a dragon of your own. Would you? If so, where would you keep it? How would you prevent the Muggles from finding out about it? Tell us in the comments.