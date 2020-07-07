Davids Tennant and Beckham read Ch. 11 of “Philosopher’s Stone”

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Continuing the Harry Potter at Home activities created by Wizarding World to entertain fans during the pandemic, David Tennant and David Beckham share reading duties for Chapter 11, “Quidditch”, of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

David Tennant and David Beckham team up for Chapter Eleven: ‘Quidditch’ #HarryPotterAtHome. Watch now: https://t.co/jwGPKZI5BL pic.twitter.com/ki4Kew2m17 — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) June 10, 2020

Harry Potter at Home is an initiate from Wizarding World Digital to provide puzzles, games, quizzes, articles, videos, and more, to delight, inform, and entertain fans of Harry Potter who are stuck at home during the pandemic. A prominent feature has been a series of videos of famous actors reading Philosopher’s Stone.

Chapter 1 – “The Boy Who Lived” read by Harry Potter himself, Dan Radcliffe

Chapter 2 – “The Vanishing Glass” read by Hermione Granger from Cursed Child, Noma Dumezweni

Chapter 3 – “The Letters from No-one” read by Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne)

Chapter 4 – “The Keeper of the Keys” read by Stephen Fry, who narrated the Bloomsbury audiobooks of the series

Chapter 5 – “Diagon Alley” read by Simon Callow, Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright), and Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch)

Chapter 6 – “The Journey from Platform Nine and Three-Quarters” read by the Cursed Child Broadway cast

Chapter 7 – “The Sorting Hat” read by Olivia Colman, Jonathan Van Ness, and Kate McKinnon

Chapter 8 – “The Potions Master” read by Alia Bhatt, Alec Baldwin, and his daughter, Carmen

Chapter 9 – “The Midnight Duel” read by Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) and Queenie Goldstein (Allison Sudol)

Chapter 10 – “Hallowe’en” read by Whoopi Goldberg

And now we have chapter 11 read by Barty Crouch Junior and footy legend David Beckham.

All chapters are posted on Wizarding World Digital’s Chapter Hub when they are released, as well as an audio-only version on Spotify.

The Harry Potter at Home hub brings together resources on the Harry Potter books for children, parents and teachers, as well as making the first Harry Potter eBook and audiobook freely available. The initiative is made possible thanks to collaborations between Wizarding World Digital, Pottermore Publishing, Bloomsbury, Overdrive, Spotify and Audible. J.K. Rowling and The Blair Partnership also announced a temporary license for teachers to support reading and distance learning, using the Harry Potter book series.

Find out more over at harrypotterathome.com, and join our Harry Potter reread group here.

Stay tuned for Chapter 12, which has just been posted after a short break to let everyone catch up on listening to chapters 1-11. Who do you think will be reading next? Who would you like to hear reading a chapter? I’d like to hear Sirius Black (Gary Oldman).