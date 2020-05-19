Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Simon Callow Read Chapter 5 of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Posted by: Emma Pocock

The fifth free chapter reading of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has been released via the Harry Potter at Home hub, read by none other than Harry Potter‘s Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and actor Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral, A Room with a View and Shakespeare in Love).

The fifth chapter, ‘Diagon Alley’, sees Harry visit Diagon Alley in London to retrieve his inheritance and buy his school supplies, including a wand and Hedwig, a snowy owl. At the same time Hagrid gets a secret package from Gringotts vault 713, Harry meets Draco Malfoy in Madam Malkin’s, and Hagrid gives Harry his tickets for the Hogwarts Express – it’s a chapter filled with foreshadowing, so be sure to let us know your thoughts in our reread group!

Three up, two across, three taps to reveal ‘Diagon Alley’! Actor @SimonCallow is joined by Hogwarts alumni @thisisbwright and @evy_lynch reading Chapter Five as we step into Harry's first glimpse of the wizarding world. #HarryPotterAtHome ☂️Watch now https://t.co/f9Us03LtCJ pic.twitter.com/0d6hpnry1Y — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 19, 2020

The free readings (provided in video and audio format by Wizarding World Digital and Spotify) are bringing together beloved actors and those involved with the Wizarding World, as well as familiar faces from entertainment, music and sport. The recordings are all taped from their homes, and are intended to help bring the magic of Harry Potter to those quarantined at home.

Chapters 1-4 have been released already, read by Daniel Radcliffe, Noma Dumezweni, Eddie Redmayne and Stephen Fry respectively, and available at www.harrypotterathome.com, as well as an audio-only version on Spotify. The regular release of the readings is expected to go on through to late summer.

The Harry Potter at Home hub brings together resources on the Harry Potter books for children, parents and teachers, as well as the first Harry Potter eBook and audiobook freely available. The initiative is made possible thanks to collaborations between Wizarding World Digital, Pottermore Publishing, Bloomsbury, Overdrive, Spotify and Audible. J.K. Rowling and The Blair Partnership also announced a temporary license for teachers to support reading and distance learning, using the Harry Potter book series.

Find out more over at harrypotterathome.com, and watch Chapter 5 here, and join our Harry Potter reread group here.