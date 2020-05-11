Theater Round-Up: Noma Dumezweni Reads Chapter 2 of ‘Philosopher’s Stone,’ James Snyder Available for Cameos and More!

Posted by: Dawn Johnson

In this week’s theater news, Noma Dumezweni follows Harry Potter himself to read Chapter 2 of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as part of the Harry Potter at Home initiative, joining the fast-growing ranks of at-home initiatives and campaigns to maintain interaction with fans in the midst of social distancing.

The Cursed Child cast participated in digital show Broadway Does Mother’s Day, Jack Thorne was a guest on Pop Culture Confidential and Dumezweni and David Tennant joined the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Homework Help initiative. Our other favorite Harry Potter, James Snyder, of current Broadway fame, is available for personalized messages. Sonia Friedman Productions also received various honors at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Helena Bonham Carter is reading a Shakespeare sonnet to save a London theatre. Read on for all the details!

Cursed Child’s Noma Dumezweni Reads Chapter 2 of Philosopher’s Stone

It’s here! Get cosy because we’re joined by Cursed Child’s very first Hermione Granger @MissDumezweni as we venture into Chapter Two: ‘The Vanishing Glass’ ? #HarryPotterAtHomehttps://t.co/7rsZW8MTV8pic.twitter.com/FdrWhLssM2 — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 8, 2020

Noma Dumezweni, the actress who originated the role of the adult Hermione Granger-Weasley in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has been tapped to read Chapter 2, “The Vanishing Glass,” of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in the Harry Potter-at-Home initiative launched by Wizarding World Digital.

The initiative kicked off last week and, according to Leaky’s previous report, all 17 chapters of J.K. Rowling’s first entry in the epic fantasy series will be read and streamed online for free. Dumezweni follows Daniel Radcliffe himself, who fittingly read Chapter 1, “The Boy Who Lived,” for rapt fans, young and old.

In future weeks she will be joined by Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne and Claudia Kim, British audiobook voice Stephen Fry, footballer and fan David Beckham, actress Dakota Fanning and more.

The initiative will run into the summer at http://www.harrypotterathome.com, and Deadline reported an audio-only version will also be available on Spotify free of charge.

Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the magic of Potter anew during the pandemic–while fans can’t go to the theater, favorite stars can bring the joy of live performance home to you!

Cursed Child Covid News: Postponement Update, NYC Cast Joins Broadway Does Mother’s Day

The producers of Cursed Child posted an update recently, informing theater-goers of the current status of San Francisco and Broadway productions. San Francisco performances are postponed through July 5, while Broadway performances are postponed through June 7. Check with the appropriate Harry Potter Play website or ticket vendor regrading exchanges and refunds.

In other news, members of the Broadway cast of Cursed Child made a special appearance as part of the Broadway Does Mother’s Day digital variety show on Sunday, May 10 to celebrate mothers and benefit the Broadway Cares Covid-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

According to Broadway World, they joined cast members from Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen and Sing Street. The show also included memorable sketches from Chicago, Company, Diana, Girl from the North Country, Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Mrs. Doubtfire.

The fund assists theater professionals in need of health care or financial help while productions are shutdown due to the current crisis. Donations can be made here!

Jack Thorne Interview on Pop Culture Confidential

Had such a wonderful time talking to the great @jackthorne abt writing his new series #TheEddy (#Netflix) dir by #DamienChazelle. We talked process, #harrypotter, why we named our sons after the same movie? +much more! Listen Now! https://t.co/eMP5ZCJVqz@podpopculture@itunespic.twitter.com/ksF24r2TYF — Christina Jeurling Birro (@ChristinaBirro) May 4, 2020

Jack Thorne appeared on Pop Culture Confidential with Christina Jeurling Birro to discuss Thorne’s Netflix musical The Eddy. Directed by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle and written by Thorne, it’s yet another innovative series in a long string of creative highlights from the prolific writer. Thorne also talked sci-fi fan favorite E.T. and how it influenced his life and writing, his collaboration on stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, his ability to move easily among genres and more.

Click on the link to listen!

Jack Thorne also spoke about his experience during lockdown with Tim Bano of The Stage. He shared books, TV series, podcasts and radio shows and films he’s been enjoying, as well as the projects he’s currently working on from home: working with Graeae on its project Crips Without Constraints. Read the interview here.

David Tennant, Noma Dumezweni and David Bradley Join RSC to Launch Homework Help Initiative

David Tennant, known to fans for his portrayal of Barty Crouch, Jr. in the Harry Potter film series, joined Cursed Child star Noma Dumezweni and Harry Potter‘s David Bradley to launch the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Homework Help initiative.

Leading actors, including well-known names such as Patrick Stewart and Tamsin Greig, are helping students with questions about Shakespeare’s famous plays. Though enduringly popular, the language can be admittedly tricky, especially for younger readers, so schoolchildren were invited to email them at [email protected].org.uk or share questions with the hashtag #RSCHomeworkHelp on Twitter or Instagram by Sunday.

Read more about the scheme here, and read answers from the actors here.

Watch the initial introduction for the campaign below.

James Snyder on Cameo

James Snyder, star of Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is now available for cameos. For a nominal requested price, you can submit a request and receive a personalized video from Harry Potter himself!

Advertised as a great Mother’s Day surprise, this would be a magical surprise for anyone at ANY time. Check out all the details here and get your very own cameo from James Snyder.

Helena Bonham Carter Reads Sonnet To Save Jermyn Street Theatre

Joined by actresses Olivia Coleman and Aimee Lou Wood, Harry Potter’s Helena Bonham Carter will perform Shakespeare sonnets as The Sonnet Project, part of a fundraising effort to save Jermyn Street Theatre in London, which is facing “financial ruin” as a result of COVID-19, and severe flood in central London.

Harry Potter‘s Miriam Margolyes also took place in the appeal, and the project will total 154 sonnets when the project ends in late August. Sonnets are being released daily.

Read more here, and find the campaign here.

Outer Critics Circle Awards Announce Honorees

The Outer Critics Circle Awards brought together Kristin Chenoweth, Bryan Cranston, Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patrick Stewart to announce honorees at the 70th awards ceremony. In lieu of selecting nominees with one winner, the 2020 awards celebrate up to five honorees in each of its 26 categories, helping to make room for greater celebration in a time of crisis.

Amongst the list of honorees are many productions from Sonia Friedman (producer of Cursed Child). Read the full list of honorees here, and watch the announcement video below:

That’s all for this week’s theater news! Read our Wizarding World actor news round-up here, and join our reread group now!