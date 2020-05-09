Weekly Round-Up: Jude Law & Other Wizarding World Actors Read Children’s Book For Charity, A Weasley Reunion & More!

Posted by: Becki Osborne

This week in the Wizarding World, fans around the globe (many of whom are still in lockdown) received a Grawp-sized surprise when it was revealed that Book One would be read aloud in its entirety for free via WizardingWorld.com by various Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts actors, beginning with the Chosen One himself, Daniel Radcliffe. Leaky also announced the release of The Protego Foundation’s new podcast, ProtegoCast, co-hosted by Leaky’s senior editor and we shared the exciting news that Rupert Grint and his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome had a baby girl! Weasley is Our King!

We also reported on a few first edition copies of Philosopher’s Stone found in a skip going up for auction, as well as a virtual tour of Harry Potter’s London!

And now for our Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Actors Round-up: more interviews with Daniel Radcliffe on next week’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special, sending his congratulations to Rupert Grint and an award nomination for Dark Ages, author Stephanie Meyer announces the upcoming release of a Twilight sequel featuring Robert Pattinson’s character, Edward Cullen, Bonnie Wright appears on the Phelps podcast, Shirley Henderson talks Babu Frik on Star Wars Day, Wizarding World actors read bedtime stories for charity and join the digital lineup for a renowned literary festival, and more!

Daniel Radcliffe Talks Kimmy Schmidt and Rupert Grint Becoming a Dad

Daniel Radcliffe has been speaking this week about his upcoming cameo on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special, due to air 12th May 2020. Telling Andrea Boehlke, co-host of People Now of the “intimidatingly talented group of people to sort of come into very, very late” and how he was “immensley flattered” to have been asked to be involved: “I was sort of like overwhelmed a little bit.”

Radcliffe also tells Boehlke how he is passing the time in lockdown, building LEGO with long term girlfriend Erin Darke.

To view the interview, visit Andrea Boehlke’s twitter page here.

On Friday, Daniel spoke to Inquirer columnist Ruben V. Nepales, about Rupert Grint’s new adventure into parenthood.

“As soon as I found out, I texted him,” Radcliffe said in the interview, “I’m incredibly happy for him. He and Georgia have been together for a while. It’s really exciting. It is crazy to think because it’s in my head. It still feels like we’ve basically just met and we are about 16 years old.”

Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome, welcomed their baby girl into the world less than a month after they announced they were expecting their first child! Read more here.

Twilight Sequel on the Way Highlighting Robert Pattinson’s Character

Twilight author Stephenie Meyer this week announced the release of her new book Midnight Sun, a follow-up novel to her 2000’s hit vampire series; the subsequent movies making household names of the central characters played by Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Midnight Sun comes 15 years after the release of Twilight and will tell the Twilight take from Edward’s perspective.

“Though I didn’t have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me. I couldn’t shake it. I found myself thinking his words in the middle of the night and jotting down phrases he would use while I was waiting in line at the post office. As soon as I finished my real work, I sat down and let Edward get his say.” Meyer claims in a statement on her website.

Watch a 2012 clip of Robert Pattinson discussing the original Midnight Sun manuscript below:

Midnight Sun is due for release on August 4th 2020.

Double Trouble Welcomes Bonnie Wright

James and Oliver Phelp’s podcast Double trouble, this week welcome their on screen little sister, Bonnie Wright.

On season 2 episode 3 of Double Trouble, the trio discuss filming, their first meeting – a platform at Kings Cross station in London and Bonnie’s active role in environmental work, raising awareness for plastic pollution and consumption.

To listen to this weeks episode, click here!

Or subscribe to the twins YouTube channel to ensure you never miss an episode again!

Shirley Henderson on Her Star Wars Role in May the 4th Interview

Hey Heyyyy! Actress Shirley Henderson, was this week (on May fourth, no less) interviewed by Vanity Fair, to discuss her role in the epic Star Wars saga finale The Rise of Skywalker.



Henderson (loveable Moaning Myrtle from the Harry Potter series) lends her voice to the lilliputian droidsmith, Babu Frik. She tells the cute alien mechanic to life, with the help and guidance of puppeteers and vocal coaches.

To read the full Vanity Fair article, click here!

If you’re yet to see the latest instalment, the complete Star Wars saga is now available to stream on Disney+!

Wizarding World Actors Read Bedtime Stories for Coronavirus Charity

Save with Stories is a charity campaign featuring famous faces we know and love, reading children’s stories on behalf of Save the Children. The celebrities share a mix of classic books and some other titles you might not have heard of before.

Famous Wizarding World faces include, Jude Law (pictured), Stephen Fry, Eddie Redmayne and Julie Walters. They are joined by Singers Paloma Faith and Liam Payne, comedian Kevin Bishop and superstar actress, Dame Helen Mirren.

Save The Children is fighting to support the poorest families in the UK, hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis. They are also working in 114 countries to protect vulnerable children affected by the pandemic.

New stories are posted daily at 5pm on the charity’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

To read the full Good Housekeeping article, click here!

An Interview with Imelda Staunton on her New Miniseries

Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning actress Imelda Staunton, spoke to By Alexandra Heilbron of Canada’s Movie & Entertainment News Source, Tribute.ca about her her role in the TV series A Confession, which debuts May 12, 2020 on BritBox.

The series originally aired in the UK on ITV in September 2019, and is based on the heartbreaking true story of the disappearances of Sian O’Callaghan and Becky Godden-Edwards, who were victims of Christopher Halliwell (Joe Absolom). Martin Freeman stars as Detective Steve Fulcher and Imelda plays Karen Edwards, Becky’s distraught mother.

Imelda describes her role and the story as: “an important story about the PACE [Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984] law, that’s what it’s also about, it’s not just a murder investigation. And I just thought, this is a very important piece of work to be involved with.”

Imelda goes on to discuss her exciting new role as Queen Elizabeth II on the award-winning Netflix series The Crown – the perfect choice, as she’s received not only an OBE from the Queen in 2006, but also a CBE in 2016.

To read the full interview with Alexandra Heilbron, click here.

A Confession is available to stream May 12, 2020 on BritBox. Click here to watch the trailer.

\Mark Williams on Why Father Brown Continues to Delight

Mark Williams, who brought the loveable crime-solving priest Father Brown to life, was due to begin filming a new season of the treasured self titled show, but like many productions, the coronavirus pandemic has stalled proceedings.

But for an avid reader like Williams, the break has given him the opportunity to read through the the pile of books by his bed!

“We were about to start filming the ninth series, which would include the 100th episode so it was quite a landmark for us,” he says, “we’re hoping to be able to continue later in the summer.”

If you are a fan of authentic period dramas, seasons 1, 2, 3 and 8 of Father Brown are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now!

Mark’s full interview with Melenie Parkes, is available here!

Online Literary Festival Features Harry Potter Alum

The internationally-renowned Powys’ Hay Festival, The 33rd edition of the literary event, will this year be broadcast online for free due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

As well as fiction and literary greats, topics this year will include world affairs, global health and the Covid-19 pandemic. Welsh Minister for International Relations Eluned Morgan stated: “Wales’ summer events will of course be greatly missed this year, but we are delighted to support the Hay Festival’s innovative programme [which] will also secure further opportunities to reach a wider target audience.”

Helena Bonham Carter,Sandi Toksvig, Margaret Atwood and Benedict Cumberbatch are among the stars set to appear in an exciting online version of the Hay Festival this month, running from 18th – 31st May 2020.

For more information on this virtual festival, visit the Hay Festival website!

No more Wizarding World actor news for this week, Potter fans, but there’s no doubt we’ll be back soon with all the latest from your favorite magical pub. Until then take care, stay safe and don’t forget to join our Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts reread on Facebook!