Stephen Fry Reads Chapter 4 of ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ For Harry Potter At Home Free Readings

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Stephen Fry, U.K. Harry Potter audiobook reader, is the fourth Wizarding World name to read a chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for the Harry Potter at Home hub.

The hub on WizardingWorld.com provides free initiatives and resources to help families, students and fans enjoy J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World whilst in lockdown. The free readings initiative sees celebrities read aloud one chapter each of Philosopher’s Stone, which fans can access upon release in audio and video format, via WizardingWorld.com and Spotify / Spotify Kids.

Stephen Fry reads Chapter 4: The Keeper of the Keys, which introduces us to Hagrid:

BOOM! It's time to meet Hagrid! After recording the UK audiobooks over 20 years ago, who better than @StephenFry to once again bring 'The Keeper of the Keys' to life? 🗝️ #HarryPotterAtHome Unlock Chapter Four now: https://t.co/LgiQ9fFw9f pic.twitter.com/D7esYRVuVn — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 14, 2020

We’re of course used to hearing Stephen Fry read the books, but it’s an entirely different experience altogether to see him read a chapter! He said on returning to narrate a chapter of Philosopher’s Stone:

‘In a period of spooky surreality, it was one more extraordinary and unexpected experience (though wholly charming and beneficent in this case) to hear myself saying these words again.’

Daniel Radcliffe read Chapter 1, Noma Dumezweni read Chapter 2, and Eddie Redmayne read Chapter 3 of the book. David Beckham and Dakota Fanning have also been announced as readers involved in the initiative, with future surprise guests expected to be revealed as the chapters release regularly between now and the end of August.

Be sure to join our reread group and discuss each Harry Potter book with us (don’t worry if you’re behind – you can still comment on past posts!), and listen to Stephen Fry here.