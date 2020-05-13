Eddie Redmayne Reads Chapter 3 of “Philosopher’s Stone” For Harry Potter at Home

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Last week, J.K. Rowling and WizardingWorld.com announced free readings of all chapters of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by celebrities, as part of the Harry Potter at Home hub. The hub providing free initiatives and resources to help families, students and fans enjoy J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World whilst in lockdown.

Academy Award winner and Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne (who plays Newt Scamander) is the latest to be announced, reading Chapter 3 of Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Cursed Child‘s original Hermione Granger, Noma Dumezweni, have also taken part in the readings, reading Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, respectively.

*Drumroll* We have Chapter Three! The narrator delivering it is…

Mr E Redmayne, from the sitting room at home, not the cupboard under the stairs. Open 'The Letters From No One' now. ✉️ #HarryPotterAtHomehttps://t.co/3ow27JC1iG pic.twitter.com/rI4QOVjcCr — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 12, 2020

The readings are recorded by stars from their homes, and are provided via WizardingWorld.com and Spotify / Spotify Kids in audio and video format. Celebrities from the entertainment and sports industries also expected to take part, such as Dakota Fanning and David Beckham.

“I’m thrilled to be joining this reading of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” Redmayne said on his reading. “I’m in my sitting room at home, I’ve found the bookcase that is the most like Hogwarts – the most Hogwartsian part of the house I could find. I’m also armed with Newt’s wand, because I thought it would keep me company on this read!”

Watch his reading here, and catch up with Daniel Radcliffe‘s here, and Noma Dumezweni‘s here.