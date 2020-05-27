Just released today: Olivia Colman narrates Ch. 7 of “Philosopher’s Stone”

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

As Leaky announced on Sunday, Academy Award winner Olivia Colman is the next narrator of a chapter of Philosopher’s Stone for the Harry Potter at Home free readings initiative.

Olivia Colman, who won the Leading Actress Oscar for her performance as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite, as well as the title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for her services to drama, not to mention a BFI Fellowship as well, reads Chapter 7, ‘The Sorting Hat’, which was released today via Wizarding World Digital. She is joined by special guests Jonathan Van Ness and Kate McKinnon.

Previous narrators have included Daniel Radcliffe, Noma Dumezweni, Stephen Fry, Eddie Redmayne, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch and Simon Callow, as well as the members of the cast of Cursed Child.

The readings are available at www.harrypotterathome.com, as well as an audio-only version on Spotify.

The Harry Potter at Home hub brings together resources on the Harry Potter books for children, parents and teachers, as well making the first Harry Potter eBook and audiobook freely available. The initiative is made possible thanks to collaborations between Wizarding World Digital, Pottermore Publishing, Bloomsbury, Overdrive, Spotify and Audible. J.K. Rowling and The Blair Partnership also announced a temporary license for teachers to support reading and distance learning, using the Harry Potter book series.

Find out more over at harrypotterathome.com, and and join our Harry Potter reread group here.