Olivia Colman Announced as Next ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Reader

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman will read a chapter of Philosopher’s Stone for the Harry Potter at Home free readings initiative, announced yesterday via Good Morning America.

Olivia Colman, who won the Leading Actress Oscar for her performance in The Favourite, will read Chapter 7, and will be joined by special guests who are yet to be announced.

Previous narrators include Daniel Radcliffe, Noma Dumezweni, Stephen Fry, Eddie Redmayne, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch and Simon Callow, as well as the cast of Cursed Child.

The readings are available at www.harrypotterathome.com, as well as an audio-only version on Spotify. The regular release of the readings is expected to go on through to late summer.

The Harry Potter at Home hub brings together resources on the Harry Potter books for children, parents and teachers, as well as the first Harry Potter eBook and audiobook freely available. The initiative is made possible thanks to collaborations between Wizarding World Digital, Pottermore Publishing, Bloomsbury, Overdrive, Spotify and Audible. J.K. Rowling and The Blair Partnership also announced a temporary license for teachers to support reading and distance learning, using the Harry Potter book series.

Find out more over at harrypotterathome.com, and and join our Harry Potter reread group here.