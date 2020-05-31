Weekly Round-Up: Chapter 8: ‘The Potions Master’ Read by Alia Bhatt & Alec Baldwin, Virtual ‘Harry Potter’ Reunions & More!

Posted by: Emma Pocock

This was a special week in the Wizarding World when fans around the globe, who are always clamouring for new material from J.K. Rowling, were delighted by the expansion of the author’s literary universe with the release of a new children’s fairytale The Ickabog. Several chapters are being released each day for two weeks with a print and audio version coming this fall. Closer to home, the Olivia Colman was revealed as the next Harry Potter at Home narrator along with a couple of surprise cameos and Universal Orlando announced they would be reopening June 5.

This week in our Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Actors Round-Up, another Harry Potter at Home chapter reading, Tom Felton joins the Phelps twins for the latest episode of Double Trouble, a Potter alumni reunion for Dublin Wizard Con, more images of Potter alumni in Tenet, Fiona Shaw joins an all-star lineup for a virtual version of “Bloomsday on Broadway”, David Tennant returns to Doctor Who in a new audio drama, David Bradley kicks off a Doctor Who lockdown special, Emma Thompson supports women artists, Dan Fogler appears at an online comic con and more!

Harry Potter at Home Chapter 8 – ‘The Potions Master’

Alia Bhatt, one of India’s most prominent actresses and Filmfare Awards winner, is joined by Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Cooler, 30 Rock) and his daughter Carmen for another Harry Potter at Home online reading, this time of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Chapter 8: The Potions Master.

Bhatt commented:

‘It wasn’t until lockdown in India that Harry, Hogwarts and the wizarding world became regular fixtures in my life,’ Alia said. ‘Somehow, despite the fierce insistence of my sister, life always intervened, and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But confined to my home – I journeyed to Hogwarts with Harry and was transported to a world of endless possibilities.’

‘And, just like magic, that was when I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter At Home. I didn’t quite believe in magic until two months ago – but now – thanks to Harry, I do. 10 million points to Gryffindor.’ Read more, and watch the reading here.

Tom Felton Guests on the Latest Double Trouble

James and Oliver Phelps (the Weasley twins) were joined on their YouTube series, Double Trouble, by none other than Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)!

Last week, the twins were joined by Luke YoungBlood (Lee Jordan), and a few weeks ago by Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley). It’s great to see the Harry Potter cast staying connected in times like these! Watch their catch-up below:

Potter Alum Reunite For Virtual Con

Chris Rankin (Percy Weasley), Walle Hamonde (Auror in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), James Payton (Frank Longbottom / Fantastic Beasts stand-in) and Sally Mortemore (Madam Pince) reunited in a live-streamed panel by Dublin Wizard Con this week, chatting all things Potter and catching up during lockdown.

Watch the stream via the post below:

If you missed our livestream earlier with @DublinWizardCon then check it out right here: https://t.co/WAgeC4EYSw — Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) May 30, 2020

More First Looks at Potter Alum in Tenet

New photos of Robert Pattinson from the set of Tenet, by Christopher Nolan, and starring Harry Potter alumni Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory), Clemence Poesy (Fleur Delacour) and Kenneth Branagh (Gilderoy Lockhart) are available now. The movie is an “espionage epic”, and not much else is known about the movie at this point!

Kenneth Branagh appears in a photo via Total Film Magazine:

Robert Pattinson also spoke to Total Film about working on Tenet, and delays on The Batman due to Covid-19. He shared that he got the news he would be starring in The Batman on the very first day of working on Tenet:

“The morning of the first day,” he says. “It was kind of insane. It was a very, very intense weekend. That was a crazy way to start Chris’ film. [laughs] I think I was doing the screen test, as well, on the Saturday before I started.”

Another new photo of of Pattinson in Tenet via Esquire can be viewed in the post below:

Tenet is due to open in cinemas on July 17, 2020.

Fiona Shaw Joins Bloomsday on Broadway Online

Fiona Shaw (Petunia Dursley) will take part in a virtual edition of Symphony Space’s annual spring tradition, Bloomsday on Broadway, along with a host of actors and writers. The celebration will see artists read excerpts from all 18 episodes in James Joyce’s Ulysses, and will take place June 16.

The event will kick off with a reading by Stephen Colbert, who is joined by Fiona Shaw and others including Juliana Canfield, Donna Lynne Champlin, Brian Cox, Hugh Dancy, Claire Danes, Mia Dillon, Zach Grenier, Peter Francis James, Colum McCann, Malachy McCourt, Kate Mulgrew, Cynthia Nixon, Denis O’Hare, Dan Stevens, and Kirsten Vangsness. With musical direction by Caitlin Warbelow (Come From Away).

Read more here.

David Tennant Returns to Doctor Who in New Audio Show

David Tennant (Barty Crouch Jr.) will return as Doctor Who’s Tenth Doctor along with Fourth Doctor Tom Baker, for a new original audio adventure, Doctor Who: Out of Time, by Big Finish.

The story will kick off a trilogy of stories, each uniting a different pair of Doctors.

Tennant said on the news:

“Tom Baker was obviously the first Doctor that I knew. I was small when he took over and I grew up through the seven years that he was the Doctor. I was a massive fan. I met him in John Menzies in Glasgow and he signed my book. I had a doll of him. All that. Tom Baker was very much the Doctor. There is something about the way he is associated with the character that seems utterly timeless.”

The first volume of Doctor Who: Out of Time will be available August 2020, and is available to pre-order now (as is the full trilogy). Read more here.

David Bradley Introduces Doctor Who Quarantine Special

David Bradley (Filch) kicked off another global Doctor Who rewatch recently, organised by Doctor Who Magazine writer and BBC Radio Editor Emily Cook. Various stars from the show (David Tennent included) have been involved in the rewatches, sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

Bradley (William Hartnell in the TV series, and the voice of the First Doctor in the audio series) apologized for not taking part, and says that Doctor Who is very important to him. Watch the video below:

Read more here.

Emma Thompson Champions Female Artist Award

Dame Emma Thompson and Zebra One Gallery will be celebrating, supporting and mentoring female artists, through the Holly Bush Emerging Woman Painter Prize 2020.

Thompson said on sponsoring the prize:

“I am absolutely delighted to contribute towards this art prize and once again offer my support for this wonderful initiative to help the arts and women artists in particular.

“This year is proving a difficult year for everyone and I hope that this prize will go some way to supporting women artists through this crisis. I look forward to seeing the winning entry late in the summer.”

The competition is organised by curators Ecclestone Art, and is also sponsored by Zebra One Gallery, Cass Art Hampstead and Women in Art Fair. The winner receives a £1500 cash prize, and their work displayed at Zebra One Gallery, as well as a solo exhibition at the Art Space at Cass Art Islington.

Read more here.

A New Podcast Episode and Virtual Con Appearance for Dan Fogler

Dan Fogler’s 4DXperience Podcast returned for another episode this week, and the Fantastic Beasts actor Main Frame ComicCon announced a live taping of the 4DX Podcast featuring Dan Fogler and Chris Marquette from the film, Fanboys. The podcast will be available shortly via Fogler’s podcasting platforms, so stay posted!

?

Toby Jones Leads New Podcast Drama

Toby Jones (voice of Dobby) will star in a new podcast drama, A Case of Mistaken Identity, by The Painkiller Project. The drama will also star Owen Teale (Game of Thrones, and Ivanov at The National Theatre), and is written by Gus Crotty and directed by Max Elton:

“On a park bench, Michael is joined by a man of grotesque proportions who has clearly mistaken him for someone else. A Case of Mistaken Identity is an absurd and witty vignette, that explores the dark matter of…wrong place, wrong time.”

The podcast launched May 27, and is available here. Read more here.

That's all the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast actors news for this week.