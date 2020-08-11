EXCLUSIVE peek at “The Broom Collection” forthcoming from Insight Editions

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

If you have seen Harry Potter: The Wand Collection from Insight Editions, you know that the book is both insightful and gorgeous, with its wide horizontal layout designed to accommodate photos of wands, its sophisticated black pages, and the quotes and behind-the-scenes tidbits that provide backstory to each character’s wand design and spell technique. Leaky posted a trailer and some images from the book, as well as an in-depth interview with the author. Luckily for us fans, the publisher of The Wand Collection is following it up with Harry Potter: The Broom Collection, and Leaky is today able to give our readers an exclusive sneak peek inside.

Found brooms in the Room of Requirement

The first brooms in our preview were found by Ron in the Room of Requirement in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. After obtaining the horcrux made from Rowena Ravenclaw’s diadem, the trio are desperately fleeing Goyle’s out-of-control FiendFyre when Ron stumbles upon a useful stash of old brooms. The brooms ridden by Harry and Ron are shown in this photo. Hermione also rides a broom—the only time in the eight films when she is shown flying.

Design for Ron’s Room of Requirement broom

The next excerpt gives us a designer’s schematic drawing of Ron’s Room of Requirement broom. I always found it unbearably sad that all the treasures in the Room of Requirement perished in the FiendFyre. Most of the stored and discarded items must have had tremendous historic value, and should have been lovingly displayed in a wizarding museum. The three brooms ridden by the trio are the only surviving artefacts, unless they were damaged or destroyed in the Battle of Hogwarts.

Tonk’s broom

Our final sample image depicts Tonk’s broom. The description notes that the bristles include some bright colours, reflecting Tonk’s penchant for using her Metmorphmagus abilities to turn her hair bright shades. She has also tied some pink and purple ribbons to her broom. The one feature I find odd is that, rather than being polished, her broomstick is rough with knots and burls. One does have to sit on a broom, after all, sometimes for many hours at a time…

Harry Potter: The Broom Collection will be released by Insight Editions on 27 October. You can pre-order your copy now. As the release date approaches, Leaky will be posting a review, an exclusive video trailer, and a giveaway to win a copy of the book, courtesy of Insight Editions.