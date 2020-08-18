MinaLima’s ‘Blocketeering’ Contest Goes Global

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Previously open to U.S. entrants only, MinaLima, graphic designers of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, has now expanded its block art contest for global submissions under a new name: Blocketeering.

The competition (previously called Art of the Block) is hosted by MinaLima LA, and runs until September 1.

Encouraging contestants to get creative with block art, the contest concept is summarised as follows:

“Held by MinaLima Los Angeles, contestants are invited to use their favourite plastic interlocking building blocks or bricks to create an original work in one of the following categories: Magical Worlds, Architectural Wonders, Fantastic Creatures, Mummies, Dinosaurs, Mechanical Marvels, Robots or Movie Magic. Each submission must incorporate one element of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics) and should highlight creativity and the courage to create new things.”

Entries can be submitted at blocketeering.com, and winners will be announced on October 1 by MinaLima LA’s Eddie Newquist and Robin Stapley, as well as American artist Jessica Ragzy Ewud – a guest judge on the panel.

“The competition seeks to combine creative imagination and artistic expression with the technical rigour of STEM,” says Miraphora Mina who co-founded MinaLima with Eduardo Lima in 2001.

Eduardo Lima adds, “Start building today. This is the perfect summer activity at home for all ages, you are invited to enter the BlocketeeringTM contest, build a masterpiece, and win!”

Winners from each age group will receive a MinaLima art print, as well as a Blocketeering T-Shirt. Winning submissions will also be displayed online in a virtual exhibition, with an official exhibition planned for a 2021 premiere in the U.S..

Read more over at blocketeering.com!