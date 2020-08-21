New House of MinaLima Gallery Opening On Wardour Street, London

Posted by: Victoria Tomis

At the beginning of the month, we announced the House of MinaLima’s plans to relocate to a new location on London’s historic Soho district. That time is almost here!

The four-story townhouse located at 157 Wardour Street is set to be transformed into the famously interactive and immersive flagship gallery and store. The House of MinaLima will still be home to the fan-favorite theatrical shop, MinaLima design studio, and gallery, but this time, like one of Hermione’s brilliant extension charms, with its new townhouse location, visits to the vaster and more expansive House of MinaLima will take on a whole new magical charm.

The House of MinaLima will continue to showcase Mina and Lima’s nineteen years of iconic and award-winning graphic designs in both film and literature. Wizarding world designs from the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Harry Potter film franchises will be housed with MinaLima’s original print series: Collective Nouns, and their book art and designs, MinaLima Classics, for the beloved, classic children’s novels including Peter Pan and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

To sweeten the (hopping) pot, Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London is generously lending some of the authentic props MinaLima founders Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima designed for the Harry Potter films to display in the gallery, so you’ll be able to compare design and prop side by side!

The House of MinaLima will continue to sell exclusive and limited edition prints, books, notebooks, t-shirts, and other magical merchandise for Potterheads from their in-house shop, and online at MinaLima.com.

The new House of MinaLima on 157 Wardour Street opens for visits on September 1, 2020. Admission is free, so mark your calendars and get ready to explore an all-new gallery by our favourite graphic design duo!