GIVEAWAY: “Harry Potter: Coloring Wizardry”

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Last month we gave our readers an opportunity to have a shifty at some of the pages inside a new Harry Potter colouring book and now, courtesy of the generosity of Insight Editions, we are giving away a copy of Harry Potter: Coloring Wizardry to one lucky fan.

So what do you need to do to enter the giveaway? Write your name on a slip of parchment and cross the age line to put it in the goblet in the Great Hall. Oops, sorry–different contest. For this one, tell us what scene from the story you would most like to colour. Would it be the Cornish Pixies wreaking havoc in the DADA classroom? Christmas at Grimmauld Place after Arthur Weasley is released from St. Mungo’s? Flying on Buckbeak for the first time? Harry and Hermione standing in the churchyard in Godric’s Hollow on Christmas Eve looking at his parents’ grave? Halloween in the Great Hall? I don’t think I could pick just one scene that I’d love to colour but, if you can force yourself to choose one to describe, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us why you chose it. Entries accepted through Sunday, October 18.

Harry Potter: Coloring Wizardry will be available on Tuesday, October 13. You can pre-order it now as well as enter our giveaway. These will make convenient holiday presents for the Potter fans in your life of all ages.