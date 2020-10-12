We’ve got another giveaway! “Christmas at Hogwarts” from Insight Editions

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

If you haven’t yet entered our giveaway for the latest Harry Potter-themed colouring book, Harry Potter: Coloring Wizardry, you still have time through Sunday, October 18, and we have another book to give away to another lucky reader: Harry Potter: Christmas at Hogwarts: Magical Movie Moments. We reviewed this new book in September, and gave you a glimpse inside at some of the lavish photo spreads from the films, highlighting details in the holiday sets and props that passed by too quickly during the films to appreciate them fully.

This is one of the more fun books that celebrate the design wizardry of the films not least because there are so many stickers. I love the stickers!! There are also pull-out images you can put up on your wall or bulletin board of the Great Hall decorated for Christmas (like the book’s cover) and the sleigh ride in the snow in front of Hogwarts Castle.

There’s also a booklet on costume design for the Yule Ball, with sketches of the robes worn by Ron, the Weasley twins, and Ginny, as well as photos of Fred and Angelina at the Yule Ball, and Cedric and Cho. That’s not all of the removable artefacts but I don’t want to spoil the fun of discovering them as you flip through the pages yourself.

Harry Potter: Christmas at Hogwarts: Magical Movie Moments goes on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, October 13. You can pre-order it now.

You can also enter our giveaway in which one lucky reader will win a copy, just in time for the holidays to begin. To enter, send an email to [email protected] telling us where you’d most like to spend Christmas in the Wizarding World and why. Would you stay at Hogwarts over the school holidays and miss celebrating with your family in order to experience Christmas in the Great Hall with an assorted collection of students and staff? Would you relish trying to make Grimmauld Place festive for the season? Or would you prefer the homey cosiness of Christmas at The Burrow? What about Hogsmeade, the village so cheerfully and quaintly decorated? Or maybe you’re imagining a different location we haven’t mentioned? Tell us about your fantasy Wizarding World Christmas before entries close on Monday, October 19, at midnight EDT.