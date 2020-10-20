U.S. Election: The Harry Potter Alliance’s Resources Are Getting Potterheads to the Polls

Posted by: Emma Pocock

The Harry Potter Alliance recently hosted multi-day streaming event Fall Into Democracy to help mobilize and educate people before Election Day in the U.S., and the organisation just launched a collection of new resources to help get Potterheads to the polls come November 3rd, all themed around the brightest witch of her age, Hermione Granger!

Saving democracy via research and thorough planning ahead? Yeah, that sounds like Hermione.



VOTE LIKE HERMIONE! #Granger2020

🗳️ Make your plan: https://t.co/Nw1PpscIvq

🎉 Host your party: https://t.co/eViH65ri2H pic.twitter.com/nL06qIVIWy — The HPA (@TheHPAlliance) October 19, 2020

The Granger 2020 programme launched earlier this year to help build energy to get #TeamGranger to the polls for the 2020 U.S. election, and help imagine and take action to create a better world for all by rewriting and reclaiming democracy.

Now, The Harry Potter Alliance have launched resources to help fans ‘vote like Hermione’, by creating a plan to vote! This brilliant resource includes tips on knowing where to vote, how to vote, and how to encourage others to vote. Walk through the steps yourself and share this resource at granger2020.org/vote.

In the same vein, the HPA have created a guide to hosting your very own Ballot Party to help you ‘party like Hermione’ – you know she wouldn’t let Harry or Ron miss a chance to change the course of democracy with their vote!

All you have to do is send your details to the HPA via this form, invite your friends before November 3rd, and the HPA will send you the resources to host your own Ballot Party.

Don’t hesitate! Take a look at the HPA’s map to the polls, and be sure to register to vote, and get your vote in ASAP – it’s time to be the real Dumbledore’s Army!