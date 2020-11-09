Fantastic Beasts 3 To Release In July 2022

Nov 09, 2020

Posted by: Emma Pocock

Fantastic Beasts 3 will now release on July 15 2022, according to Deadline.

The new summer release date announcement follows Johnny Depp’s resignation from his role as Gellert Grindelwald, after Warner Bros. requested he exit the movie.

Previously the movie was expected to release on November 12 2021.

A title for the third movie is not yet known, and Depp’s role still needs to be recast, so stay posted for updates!





