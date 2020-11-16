On-the-fly giveaway: “The Broom Collection” from Insight Editions

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

In August, thanks to Insight Editions, we were able to give Leaky readers an exclusive peek inside the pages of Harry Potter: The Broom Collection. Prior to the book’s release on 27 October, we posted our review. If you liked what you saw, you can order a copy for yourself or for an upcoming holiday gift here. You can also enter our giveaway to win a copy of the book, courtesy of Insight Editions.

To enter, send an email to [email protected] with your answers to the following questions:

What is your favourite flying moment in Harry Potter? Flying saves Harry’s life, and that of his classmates and friends, on more than one occasion, and flying is also the source of some of his greatest moments of pleasure and freedom. Remember that when Harry was learning to cast a Patronus, his initial choice of a happy memory was his first flight on a broom. Harry’s use of brooms in the Room of Requirement to save his enemies Malfoy and Crabb when they would have otherwise perished in Goyle’s uncontrollable FiendFyre really struck me. You expect heroes to risk their lives to save their friends and family but saving their enemies takes his and Ron and Hermione’s characters to a new level. In the first task of the Triwizard Tournament, Harry’s flying ability enables him to compete successfully against older students who know more spells, not to mention escape with his life from a protective mother dragon.

Brooms in the Room of Requirement

What sort of flyer do you think you would be? Would you play on your house Quidditch team? If so, what position would you play? What would your flying strengths contribute to your team? Or would you be more like Hermione and Neville, flying on a broomstick only when absolutely necessary and not being so fond of the experience? If the latter, what form of magical transportation would you prefer, Apparition? Flue Network? Flying carpet? Flying Muggle car or motorbike?

Quidditch at Hogwarts

Send us your entry by midnight EST on Sunday, 22 November. Happy flying!