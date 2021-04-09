LEGO Confirm Golden Minifigures to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of LEGO Harry Potter

LEGO has confirmed part of a rumor that Leaky had previously reported on.

Golden Minifigures will be sold to celebrate a 20 year long partnership between LEGO and Warner Bros., and the continued success of the Harry Potter franchise.

The characters previewed include Harry Potter,  Voldemort, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Severus Snape, and Quirinus Quirrell, and it’s unclear whether these will be the only Golden Minifigures available.

See the Minifigures below:

The four new sets are yet to be confirmed, but at least this way fans will be able to literally collect the “Golden trio”!

We’ll keep you updated on any new LEGO sets, but in the meantime, what are your thoughts on the characters included in the Golden Minifigure preview? 

Read more here.

