Australian ‘Cursed Child’ Production Welcomes New Cast Members

Posted by: Jacob Hoggan

Exciting news coming from the Land Down Under! After being shut down for nearly a year due to the COVID19 pandemic, the Australian production of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child was able to dazzle audiences again on February 25, when the country deemed it safe to reopen theatres. The record-breaking production at the Princess Theatre is welcoming five new cast members in May.

Ben Walter will play Albus Severus Potter. Walter is an up-and-coming young actor who is based out of Melbourne.

Ben Walters says he is excited to be cast as Albus Potter

We can't wait to see what Ben Walter brings to the role of Albus from May 26.#CursedChildAUS pic.twitter.com/O1S3ek4wPt — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child AUS (@CursedChildAUS) April 13, 2021

Aisha Aidara has been cast as Ron and Hermionie’s daughter, Rose Granger-Weasley. Ms Aidara, a newcomer to the professional stage, is a graduate of Australia’s National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) and the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA).

Aisha Aidara makes her professional debut as Rose Granger-Weasley

We know Aisha Aidara is going to be a wonderful addition to the Granger-Weasley family from late May!#CursedChildAUS pic.twitter.com/HhRGLoSnrh — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child AUS (@CursedChildAUS) April 14, 2021

Michael Bani will take the part of the centaur Bane. Bani is an indigenous Australian actor from Queensland, and former National Rugby League fullback for the Canberra Raiders.

Michael Bani will take on the role of the centaur Bane

"I plan on bringing, that sense of special powers, through the character on to the stage."

We are very excited to welcome Michael Bani to the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from May 26! pic.twitter.com/cxcnJio6DV — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child AUS (@CursedChildAUS) April 16, 2021

The part of Dolores Umbridge will be played by Green Room Award winner Natasha Herbert.

Natasha Herbert will play Dolores Umbridge

"I imagine a big, squishy, sickly sweet, fat marshmallow, with poison on the inside". It sounds like Natasha Herbert has already mastered her character prep and is ready to take on the role of Professor Umbridge in our third year cast!#CursedChildAUS pic.twitter.com/LsHvUhcI26 — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child AUS (@CursedChildAUS) April 15, 2021

Other new cast members joining the production include David Spencer, Tom Russel, Harrison Riley, Abdul Muhaimin, Matt Holly, Katie-Jean Harding, Axel Duffy, Luke Clayson, and Gabriella Barbagallo.

The new cast members are currently attending rehearsals to prepare for their first performance, which is expected to take place on Wednesday 26 May 2021.

Besides announcing the new cast members, the production has confirmed the following actors will reprise there roles in the production: Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter, Lucy Goleby as Ginny Potter, Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger, Michael Whalley as Ron Weasley, Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy, and Nyx Calder as Draco’s son, Scorpius Malfoy.

The production, which first opened in Melbourne on Saturday 23 February 2019, was the third for Cursed Child, following the London and New York productions. It has been estimated that, during Cursed Child’s first year in Melbourne, an estimated 326,500 people attended the show, making the production the current record holder in Australian theatre history.

Tickets are expected to go on sale to the general public at 9:00 am on Thursday 29 April 2021. Tickets can be booked on the play’s official Australian production website. The timeframe for booking tickets has been extended for performances up to Sunday 12 December 2021. You can choose to see both parts on the same day or on separate days. Friday Forty tickets will be available exclusively through TodayTix. More information here.

What do you think of these new cast members? Are you as excited as we are to get back to theatres? Are you going to go see the production once the pandemic ends? What is your favorite Hogwarts class? Let us know in the comments!