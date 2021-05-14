The Hogwarts Express is back!

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

According to The Scotsman, the Jacobite Express is back in service, having made its first trip of the season over Glenfinnan Viaduct at the end of April.

Potter fans will recognise the 1950s vintage carriages from the films, where they acted the part of the iconic Hogwarts Express.

The West Coast Railways train travels twice per day between Fort William and Mallaig, an 84-mile journey. Tickets are £49 for adults and £28 for children. Due to COVID19 precautions, the buffet car has been replaced by—wait for it—trolley service.

Anything off the trolley, dears?