LEGO celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter with a new collectors’ edition

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

It has been 20 years since the first Harry Potter film arrived in cinemas, bringing the books to life in their own iconic fashion. Celebrations of this anniversary abound, including a new edition of the first film. It has also been 20 years since LEGO introduced its first Harry Potter set. LEGO, too, is marking this anniversary with a new release, the Hogwarts Icon Collectors’ Edition.

This new set will contain 3,010 pieces and feature Hedwig proffering an open Hogwarts letter. She is perched, wings outstretched, on a stack of books, including Tom Riddle’s diary. Familiar artefacts from the series surround her, including a wand, Harry’s round glasses, Dumbledore’s chocolate frog card, potions bottles, a Golden Snitch, and a Hogwarts scarf that can be customised to match any house. The Dumbledore minifigure in his chocolate frog card is flanked by minifigures of Professor McGonagall and Hagrid.

According to LEGO Designer Marcos Bessa, “The timeless magic of Harry Potter never leaves you, and this new LEGO set is our way of celebrating 20 years of LEGO Harry Potter and the wonderful people and things found in it. Every item in the set is filled with memories, from winning quidditch matches to iconic potion ingredients, not to mention getting that all-important letter. Building the Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition Set is sure to bring fond recollections back for Wizarding World and LEGO fans alike, with this beautiful centrepiece.”

The new set will be available on 2 September, retailing for $250 in the United States. You can peruse LEGO’s Harry Potter collection here.