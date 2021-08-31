20th anniversary boxed set of Harry Potter films comes in Hogwarts Express-shaped box

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

This 17 disc edition (yes, 17 discs for 8 films) includes both 4K UHD and Blue-Ray versions of the entire Harry Potter film series in a box that resembles the steam engine of the Hogwarts Express. You also get your own train ticket for departure on 1 September at 11am sharp.

In addition to the films themselves, this boxed set includes a 32-page booklet filled with behind-the-scenes tidbits.

The films feature Magical Movie Mode, which augments the films with trivia, spells, director commentary, and behind-the-scenes information on the magical creatures and objects in each movie. Leaky reported on the upcoming inclusion of this special feature previously.

This anniversary boxed set will be released on 2 November 2021, the same month that the first film premiered 20 years ago. You can pre-order the set now on Amazon for $140.

Some fans are already expressing displeasure that this 20th anniversary boxed set lacks a digital code and/or extended versions of the films. What is your view? Is this nothing more than a fancy box for films you already own? Are you looking forward to Magical Movie Mode or is it not sufficient value-added? Let us know your opinion in the comments.