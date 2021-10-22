More LEGO Harry Potter news: Magical Mystery Hunt

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Yesterday we shared a video of Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) rattling off his 20 favourite Harry Potter film sets at the request of the LEGO company to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter LEGO set.

Today, there is more LEGO Harry Potter news. According to Edinburgh Live, the city will be one of three hosting a Magical Mystery LEGO hunt for fans. On 6th and 7th November, fans in Edinburgh, London, and Cardiff will be able to follow clues to hunt for prizes from Warner Bros. and LEGO. The hunt will begin at the Fountain of Magical Brethren in the Ministry of Magic. Just kidding. I wish. It will begin beside an, um, 3-foot gold LEGO statue of Harry. Yeah, I think even at his most obnoxious “chosen one” adolescent swagger stage, Harry would find a house elf-sized gold statute of himself cringeworthy. But the point is the Magical Mystery Hunt starts there. Dressing as a character from the series is not required but encouraged.

If you are a lucky winner, you might get tickets to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, which would be my personal number one bucket list destination, or the Warner Bros. Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition. This is the first we have heard about this exhibition, but we will see if we can get a Leaky correspondent to report on it soon. If you win a LEGO prize, you can pick it up at the Edinburgh LEGO store.

LEGO marked the 20th anniversary this year with the release of six golden Minifigures: Harry Potter, Lord Voldemort, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Severus Snape and Quirinus Quirrell.

Will you be going on the Magical Mystery Hunt in Edinburgh, London, or Cardiff? If so, tell us all about in the comments and post photos — especially photos of that gold LEGO statue of Harry.