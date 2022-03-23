Zynga’s “Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells” and “Words With Friends 2” team up for “Magical Mischief” campaign

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

We have another piece of video game news for the substantial subset of our fans who enjoy playing them. That’s two days in a row, most unusual. This time it’s Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, which is launching a collaborative campaign with Words With Friends 2. From 21-28 March, players can participate in the cross-game Mischief With Friends Sweepstakes to practice their magical puzzle skills while also having the chance to win prizes, including exclusive merchandise.

According to Zynga, the cross-game collaboration is sparked by the friendly mischief inherent in both titles. It invites competitive mischief via in-game posts that encourage Words With Friends 2 players to play a sneaky word and then pick a silly sticker to tease their opponent. As part of the collaboration, Words With Friends 2 featured ‘Magical’ as the Word Of The Day on 21 March 2022.

The idea inspiring this inter-game collaboration seems to be to stimulate some playful competition and camaraderie, which we could certainly use in a world filled with so much hostile competition. There is already mischief inherent in both games. Magical mischief abounds in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells as players carry on the legacy of the Weasley twins by creating their own playful pranks and Words With Friends 2 players can employ a mischievous strategy in gameplay, such as “besting” their opponent who just played a lengthy word by playing a much shorter word that includes higher-scoring letters such as Z or X.

The campaign also aligns with the Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Mischief Season and the Magical Mischief event. Mischief Season runs from 1-31 March, during which players can earn Points by completing various tasks in the game. By completing Puzzles during weeks in March when the Magical Mischief event is active, players will be able to send boxes that contain random Pranks to players in rival Clubs, either helping or hurting their progress in the spirit of friendly rivalry.

Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga, said:

“It’s a pleasure to connect the players of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells and Words With Friends 2, two prominent titles that have captivated the hearts of our players while amassing a strong fan following over time. This first-ever cross-collaboration between these titles allows players to experience fun synergies across their cherished games while enjoying playful, lighthearted mischief on their mobile devices.”

For details on sweepstakes entry and participation, players can visit zynga.social/MischiefWithFriendsSweeps.

Words With Friends 2 is playable on iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Facebook.