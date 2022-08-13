Hogwarts Legacy to be released in February

Aug 13, 2022

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Hogwarts Legacy, a role-playing game set at Hogwarts in the 19th century, has been delayed from its originally proposed release date of late 2022, i.e., for the holidays, to February 2023. The February release date applies to PlayStation, XBox, and PC versions of the videogame. No release date is yet available for Nintendo Switch.

In March 2022, Warner Bros. and Portkey Games released a trailer for the game, as well as a reveal of a few of its features, and a peek behind the scenes at its development:

You can follow Hogwarts Legacy and find out more about the game on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube.





