Come to King’s Cross Station for ‘Back to Hogwarts’ events 1-4 September

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Wizarding World has announced that their Back to Hogwarts celebration is to return to London King’s Cross this year, with the four-day event boasting a trunk-load of photo opportunities, live performances and an announcement about Hogwarts Legacy. Celebrating the 11:00am moment the Hogwarts Express departs for a new school year at Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry and beyond, the event will run from Thursday 1st September to Sunday 4th September.

According to a Wizarding World press release, on the morning of 1st September, fans can enjoy:

Special Wand Combat workshops led by Paul Harris, the Wand Choreographer from the Harry Potter films, as he teaches prospective Dumbledore’s Army members how to ward off Death Eaters and perfect their best Defence Against the Dark Arts stance. (Paul Harris will also be in residence on Saturday 3 rd September.)

A live performance from the West End cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as they conduct a special version of the popular ‘wand dance’ as seen in the stage play.

A live countdown in preparation of the 11:00am symbolic departure time of the Hogwart’s Express from Platform Nine and Three Quarters.

For the afternoon of 1st September and throughout the 2nd, 3rd and 4th event days, Muggles, witches and wizards can look forward to interacting with exciting big builds and photo opportunities, including the LEGO® Harry Potter big builds of the Hogwarts Sorting Hat and Mr Weasley’s blue Ford Anglia and a brand-new Hogwarts Express video booth which will enable them to see themselves sitting in the very carriage graced by Harry, Ron and Hermione!

If you cannot make it to London, the fun continues online – you can join this year’s Back To Hogwarts events on TikTok and YouTube, hosted by Draco Malfoy himself–see details below.

Back To Hogwarts at King’s Cross Station – 1st September – 4th September: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Until the 4th September, visitors to the station will also be able to grab selfies with two, one and a half metre tall, giant-scale book replicas of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (featuring Thomas Taylor’s cover art, first published by Bloomsbury in 1997, together with the classic Johnny Duddle special 25th Anniversary edition), as well as pose for photos with the LEGO® Harry Potter big builds of the Hogwarts Sorting Hat and Mr Weasley’s blue Ford Anglia.

For fans who have dreamt of making their own journey to Hogwarts, a brand-new Hogwarts Express video booth will enable them to see themselves sitting in the very carriage graced by Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Passengers are encouraged to tag #BACKTOHOGWARTS when sharing their content on social media.

Wands at the ready! The fun continues after the countdown as Wand Choreographer Paul Harris will be instructing lucky members of the public on how to defend against the Dark Arts. For budding witches and wizards looking to learn from the expert, Paul will be hosting a wand training session at the start of every hour from 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Thursday 1stSeptember, and from 10:00am through to 5:00pm on Saturday 3rd September.

TikTok LIVE Experience with Tom Felton

The action isn’t limited to King’s Cross Station – fans who cannot be in London can tune into Back To Hogwarts LIVE online. This Livestreamed Experience is hosted by Tom Felton as he embarks on a personalised tour of his old stomping ground – Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – the Making of Harry Potter! Expect fun, games, personal anecdotes and memories from his time shooting the films. Fans can watch along on TikTok at @wizardingworld & @t22felton on 1st September at 7:00pm BST.

Back To Hogwarts 2022 – A Look Ahead

And finally, it wouldn’t be the start of term without an announcement or two… brand new for this year, fans are invited to watch a special presentation crammed full of news and updates, highlighting some of the exciting things the Wizarding World has in store. Expect news on the upcoming RPG console game, Hogwarts Legacy. Tune into www.youtube.com/c/WizardingWorld at 6:20pm BST on 1st September to watch along.

Back to Hogwarts – King’s Cross – Schedule

For the first time ever, the Back to Hogwarts event at King’s Cross will be live for four days and open to the public from Thursday 1st September to Sunday 4th September.

On the launch day, 1st September, the timings are as follows:

09:00am – Fans encouraged to arrive to soak up the atmosphere, Hogwarts Express video booth and main consumer space opens

10:20am – Main consumer space to temporarily shut for performances and countdown

10:30am – Wand training and performances to begin

10:45am – Fans to gather for countdown

10:59am – Countdown begins

11:15am – Wand dance from CC

12:00pm – Main consumer space re-opens to the public

Every hour, on the hour and for a duration of 10 mins – Wand choreographer Paul Harris to host wand training classes

5:00pm – Back to Hogwarts event closes

On the 2nd, 3rd and 4th September, the timings are as follows:

09:00am – 5:00pm the main consumer space and Hogwarts Express video booth will be open

On Saturday 3rd September, Paul Harris hosts wand training classes every hour, on the hour and for a duration of 10 mins

Are you going?!? Tell us about your experiences and tag us in your photos on social media!