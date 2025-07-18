PUMA Launches New Harry Potter Shoe Collection

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

by Ashlynn Webb

Accio Sneakers! PUMA just dropped a magical bombshell this morning: their brand-new Harry Potter shoe collection! And who better to help conjure this up than WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart, a self-proclaimed fan of the wizarding world?

This spellbinding collaboration brings the essence of Hogwarts straight to the basketball court, all part of the special PUMA Stewie 4 line. But these aren’t just any shoes; they tell a story!

As PUMA’s press release perfectly puts it, the collection “takes on a mismatched “PUMA White/Green Terrain” color scheme between left and right shoes, respectively. Golden, quidditch ball-reminiscent tones animate everything from the reshaped Formstrips, to the tongue logo PUMA Hoops developed for Stewart. The asymmetrical presentation draws inspiration from two figures from the magical world: one shoe is inspired by Hedwig, Harry Potter’s loyal snowy owl, and the other by Nagini, Voldemort’s formidable snake.”

How cool is that?! Imagine rocking one shoe inspired by Hedwig’s snowy elegance and the other by Nagini’s formidable green, all while sporting those Quidditch-gold accents.

Ready to add some serious wizarding style to your stride? The Harry Potter x PUMA collection is available now on PUMA.com for $130. Don’t let these enchanting kicks disappear into thin air!

To purchase, visit PUMA.com.