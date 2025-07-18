Unbox the Magic: Pop Mart Drops New Goblet of Fire Harry Potter Figures

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

by Ashlynn Webb

Brace yourselves, Harry Potter fans! Pop Mart, the creative geniuses behind Labubu, have just released an enchanting new collection of figurines, taking us straight back to the thrilling events of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

These delightful figures come in blind boxes, adding an extra layer of excitement to your collecting journey. Imagine the thrill of discovering which iconic character you’ve got! The lineup includes beloved (and not-so-beloved) faces like Dumbledore, Ron, Fleur, Voldemort, Cedric, Malfoy, and Viktor Krum. And for the true collectors, there’s a legendary secret edition – the Goblet of Fire itself!

Ready to add some Goblet of Fire magic to your shelves? You can snatch up these awesome figures, starting at just $19.99 per box, directly from the Pop Mart website. Which one will you unbox first?

To purchase a single box or multiple boxes on their website, click here.