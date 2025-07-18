Unbox the Magic: Pop Mart Drops New Goblet of Fire Harry Potter Figures

Jul 18, 2025

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Products

by Ashlynn Webb

Brace yourselves, Harry Potter fans! Pop Mart, the creative geniuses behind Labubu, have just released an enchanting new collection of figurines, taking us straight back to the thrilling events of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

These delightful figures come in blind boxes, adding an extra layer of excitement to your collecting journey. Imagine the thrill of discovering which iconic character you’ve got! The lineup includes beloved (and not-so-beloved) faces like Dumbledore, Ron, Fleur, Voldemort, Cedric, Malfoy, and Viktor Krum. And for the true collectors, there’s a legendary secret edition – the Goblet of Fire itself!

Ready to add some Goblet of Fire magic to your shelves? You can snatch up these awesome figures, starting at just $19.99 per box, directly from the Pop Mart website. Which one will you unbox first?

To purchase a single box or multiple boxes on their website, click here

The full Goblet of Fire set




Related Products News

Harry Potter Archive

Trans Rights are Human Rights

Harry Potter Essays

Scribbulus Issue 28
Scribbulus is THE place for Leaky Cauldron readers to submit their essays and opinion pieces!
You're Angry, I'm AngryThe Sorting Hat, Ideology, and Free WillThe (Un)Forgivable CursesSee the rest over at Scribbulus!
The Leaky Cauldron is not associated with J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., or any of the individuals or companies associated with producing and publishing Harry Potter books and films.