Head Back to Hogwarts in Style with New Merch!

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

The Harry Potter Fan Club revealed a new collection of merchandise themed around the Back to Hogwarts celebration, which we celebrate annually on September 1.

September 1 is the day Hogwarts students board the Hogwarts Express at Platform 9 ¾ in King’s Cross Station in London and ride the train north to the station in Hogsmeade village, somewhere in Scotland, and from there they board carriages to take them to Hogwarts and the start of term feast that awaits them. Well, except for first year students, who follow Hagrid to the boats that will take them over the lake for their first, dramatic glimpse of the castle that will be their second home for the next seven years.

The new merchandise features a variety of Back-to-Hogwarts themed items, with limited-edition pins, socks, notebooks, totes, mugs, posters, hoodies, passport holders, luggage tags, and more.

We like the water bottle with the Hogwarts Express ticket on it .

This dated enamel Hogwarts pin is nice, too.

The passport holder and luggage tag will make all your travels feel magical, no matter the destination.

This new collection will help you feel as stylish as Neville with his toad (kidding!) as you celebrate this exciting wizarding world event at your Muggle school or job, on a visit to King’s Cross Station or the Studio Tour, or even at Universal Orlando Resort, where you can board and ride the Hogwarts Express.

The collection is available here.