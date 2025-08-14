Krispy Kreme Casts a Magical Spell on Their Doughnuts

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

by Ashlynn Webb

Get ready, witches and wizards! Krispy Kreme is bringing the magic of the Wizarding World to its doughnut shops with a new collection inspired by the four Hogwarts houses and the Sorting Hat. Starting Monday, August 18, Witches and Wizards, and Muggles too, can grab these sweet, spellbinding treats at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States.

The collection features new doughnuts dedicated to each house, each with its own unique flavour profile:

Gryffindor Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookie butter-flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and Biscoff cookie crumbles. It’s finished with golden icing drizzles and the Gryffindor crest.

Slytherin Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut topped with chocolate and green buttercreme-flavored swirls, a chocolate cookie sugar blend sparkly sprinkle, and the Slytherin crest.

Hufflepuff Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with brown butter toffee-flavored custard, dipped in golden yellow icing, and topped with black chocolate drizzle, cookie crunch, and the Hufflepuff crest.

Ravenclaw Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blueberry-flavored icing, topped with blue sprinkles and the Ravenclaw crest.

Not sure which house to choose? Try the Sorting Hat Doughnut! This filled doughnut has a mystery-coloured Kreme inside, representing one of the four houses. It’s dipped in chocolate-flavored icing, sprinkled with shimmering gold stars and gold sugar, and topped with the Sorting Hat piece. Take a bite to see which house you reveal! This special doughnut is sold separately in a limited-edition box while supplies last.

To wash down all those doughnuts, try the new Golden Snitch Latte. This rich, golden caramel toffee-inspired latte is topped with whipped cream, Biscoff cookie crumbles, and a sprinkle of golden shimmer sugar. It’s a truly enchanting treat!

To celebrate, Krispy Kreme is hosting a special Houses of Hogwarts day on Saturday, August 23. Just wear something to rep your favorite Hogwarts house to any participating shop nationwide, and you’ll get a free Original Glazed doughnut. No purchase necessary!

And the magic does not stop there. Beginning September 1, you can enter for a chance to win a trip to either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort to experience the Wizarding World of Harry Potter firsthand. Keep an eye on www.krispykreme.com/promos/harry-potter/giveaway for more details.

You can find the Harry Potter: Houses of Hogwarts™ x Krispy Kreme doughnuts individually or in custom-designed six or dozen doughnut boxes, interspersed with Original Glazed. They are available in-shop, or for pickup and delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. You can also find a Krispy Kreme six-pack at select retailers. To find a U.S. shop or retailer near you, visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery.

Hurry if you want a chance to try them all–they disappear as if by magic after September 14.