Show Off Your Wizarding Style for Back to Hogwarts Day

Aug 28, 2025

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Fun

By Ashlynn Webb

The Hogwarts Express is leaving Kings Cross Station on September 1 to take us back to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for another year of spell casting and potion making, and we want to see your best magical look! Whether it’s a full-on cosplay of your favourite witch or wizard or magical creature, or a casual outfit that screams House Pride, show us your wizarding style!

Tag us on your socials using #MyWizardingStyle for a chance to be featured on our page. We can’t wait to see your creativity!

Me in my Hufflepuff glory, contemplating some magical sweets




