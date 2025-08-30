What is your favourite Hogwarts memory?

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Every September 1, we’re all transported back to Platform 9¾, at least in our mind’s eye. We can almost see the steam rising from the red and black engine of the Hogwarts Express and feel ripples of energy in the air from the magic that awaits us at Hogwarts.

While we can’t be on the platform in person, owl and trunk in tow, we can relive our favourite moments by rereading the books (for the millionth time), running our own film marathon, or visiting an exhibition or theme park, such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s new magical portal at Epic Universe.

At Leaky, we have a lot of favourite moments going back to the days of waiting for the next book and film to be released. We spent an inordinate amount of time speculating about what would happen. Then, once we knew, we debated canon conundrums at LeakyCon and other gatherings, attended Potter-themed parties and weddings, and even hiked around the Scottish Highlands looking for Hogwarts Castle, attended openings for theme parks, the Fantastic Beasts films and Cursed Child, visited the Forbidden Forest and interviewed the dedicated and inspiring people who brought the magic to life, including the fans and makers who create Potter-related music, comedy, and crafts (and baked goods, mmmmm). Many wonderful memories have been and are still being made along the way. Some Leaky staff favourites:

For Amanda: “Stepping inside the Ministry of Magic, after passing through the fireplace, was an emotional moment. I felt, for the first time, that I was truly inside the magical world. Not merely seeing it in my imagination or viewing it on a movie screen, but really there. This is despite the fact that Professor Flitwick, who had somehow gotten ahold of a Muggle Segway, was passing through the green flames in and out of the Ministry entrance in front of me, just for fun. I’m glad he was enjoying himself. If Arthur Weasley had been around, I’m sure he would have been fascinated by the Muggle contraption and wanted a go on it himself”

Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe

For Ashlynn: “I’d have to say stepping into Diagon Alley. I never thought I’d get to see Harry Potter brought to life and ride the Hogwarts Express. It was amazing; I cried when I walked in. For a couple of years after, my friends and I would even get dressed up for September 1 to ride the Hogwarts Express from Diagon Alley to Hogsmeade. Over 100 people together dressed up and excited.”

Hogwarts Express queue at Universal Studios

What’s one memory from the books or films or Harry Potter-related event that always brings you back to the magic? Please, share your most treasured Hogwarts memory in the comments!