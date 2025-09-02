Back to Hogwarts Roundup: A Slew of News from the Wizarding World

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

by Ashlynn Webb

Witches, wizards, and Muggles alike were treated to a magical spectacle with the annual Back to Hogwarts events yesterday. As fans around the globe celebrated the return to school, a whirlwind of enchanting news was revealed, from brand new audiobooks and podcast to a returning scowl on the stage.

Not New News, But We’re Still So Excited

Draco Malfoy is reformed, chastened, older, wiser, and he’s coming to Broadway! We’re thrilled that Tom Felton will reprise his iconic role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway starting November 11, 2025. Nearly 25 years since he first strutted across our screens as the sneering Slytherin, we can’t wait to see him tread the boards on stage and hear him deliver a new theatrical “Pottah!”

For our fans across the pond, the magical eighth story is also set to open in the Netherlands on March 3, 2026, with tickets now on sale. And for those of you in North America, get ready! A new North American Cursed Child tour is set to begin in late 2025 and continue into 2026, traveling from Colorado to California.

Finally, 2026 will mark a major milestone for the show: the 10th anniversary of the original London production! Keep an eye out for more details on how this momentous occasion will be celebrated in July 2026.

Wizards of Baking is Back for Another Sweet Season

Who couldn’t use another slice of this delightful show? Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is returning for its second season on Food Network, available to stream on HBO Max. The recipe for its success is a perfect mix of wizarding world wonder, stunning bakes, and serious talent. And what’s more, our favourite mischievous Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps, will be back to host, with new teams of brilliant bakers ready to create more delicious, magical concoctions.

Spellbinding Audiobooks and a Brand-New Podcast

Hold on to your wands! We got a thrilling, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the upcoming Harry Potter: Full-Cast Audio Editions from Pottermore Publishing and Audible. The preview alone was enough to give us chills.

The showcase also revealed more star-studded casting news: Mark Addy will lend his voice as Rubeus Hagrid, Daniel Mays as Dobby, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, and Sara and Avni Deshmukh as the Patil twins. This incredible lineup joins an already announced cast that includes Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, and Cush Jumbo as the narrator. With the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone just around the corner on November 4, 2025, you can now pre-order the entire series from Audible.

And the good news doesn’t stop there! A brand-new Harry Potter podcast is in the works for 2026. While many details are still under wraps, the tease that it’s been 25 years in the making has us convinced that it’s a nostalgic look back at the film series, which also marks the 25th anniversary of the first film’s release next year.

A New Chapter for Books and Games

The showcase also gave us a peek at the latest Pocket Potters books, featuring little guides to the stories, spells, and characters we know and love. We’re getting two new additions to the collection in August 2026: Pocket Potters featuring Dobby and Hagrid, joining the current lineup of Harry, Ron, Hermione, Luna, and Dumbledore.

For those who love to get their hands on a gorgeous new book, you’ll be excited to hear about the stunning interactive edition of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. This new release contains over 150 full-color illustrations and some seriously clever papercraft, bringing the fourth book to life in a way we’ve never seen before. It will be available on October 14, 2025. You can pre-order in the UK from Bloomsbury, and in the U.S. from Scholastic.

Gamers, get ready for a new challenge! The mobile game Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is preparing for its biggest Club Challenge yet with the Battle of Hogwarts. This update will see players banding together to solve puzzles and defeat foes. Meanwhile, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will have plenty of new additions on the horizon, including new locations and a Dark Arts month just in time for the spooky season.

All Aboard the Hogwarts Express Adventure

For those of you who’ve always dreamed of boarding that iconic scarlet steam engine, you’re in luck! Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Express Adventure is set to hit the rails in 2026. The showcase gave us a delightful sneak peek, showing that this journey will be full of magic, from the moment the train departs to friendly competitions with Hogwarts hosts.

Christmas is Coming!

With the months now ending in ‘-ber,’ it’s perfectly acceptable to start thinking about Christmas in the Wizarding World! The annual Back to Hogwarts showcase revealed that the new Hogwarts in the Snow Christmas range is now available in stores and online. From cozy jumpers to magical baubles, your festive favorites have landed just in time to get you into the holiday spirit. UK customers can order from here, U.S. customers from here.

What was your favorite announcement from the Back to Hogwarts showcase?