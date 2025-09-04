New cast for “Cursed Child” on Broadway

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

We already know that Tom Felton is joining the Broadway cast in November to play his alter ego, Draco Malfoy, as an adult — who is, coincidentally, the same age in the play as Felton is in real life.

Other cast members are also joining the show on November 11. John Skelley, who originated the role of Harry Potter in the San Francisco Cursed Child cast, is returning to that role. Emmet Smith is joining the cast as Albus Potter, Janae Hammond as Rose Granger-Weasley, and Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy.

Some new ensemble members are coming aboard, most making their Broadway debuts: Darby Breedlove, Dani Goldberg, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Kiaya Scott, and Maren Searle. Other current cast members will be remaining with the production.

Cursed Child is currently the third longest running Broadway play and the highest grossing, having $430 million in ticket sales so far, comprising 3.5 million tickets.

I wish it were still possible to see the original, longer version. This one has been shortened twice, so it is a shadow of its former self. Has anyone been lucky enough to see the original? Or to see several versions and compare? Tell us in the comments.