Walk the Halls of Hogwarts: Hey Dude Drops a Magical Harry Potter Collection!

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

Get your galleons ready, Muggles and Wizards! The comfy-shoe connoisseurs at HEYDUDE have officially unveiled a brand-new collaboration that’s sure to send sparks flying: a full Harry Potter Collection!

The Harry Potter-inspired product, the Wally Slip Hogwarts Loafer, is now officially available for purchase on the HEYDUDE site.

The Wally Slip Hogwarts Loafer (Black/Gold)

Price: $79.99

Availability: Confirmed In Stock across multiple men’s sizes (Sizes 7 through 15 are widely available).

Special Offer: With the purchase of the Loafer, customers can Add One Free House Pack of their choice (Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, or Hufflepuff).

Sizing Note: HEYDUDE advises women looking to purchase to order two sizes down for the best fit (e.g., a Women’s size 9 is a Men’s size 7).

Features: Penny Loafer Style, Velvet Upper, Removable foam insole, and a Lightweight outsole. The shoe features a built-in Hogwarts coin and is customizable with the free house pack’s crest and tassel.

The House Accessory Packs

The following individual House Accessory Packs (valued at $14.99 each) are currently being offered for free with the shoe purchase:

Gryffindor Accessory Pack

Ravenclaw Accessory Pack

Slytherin Accessory Pack

Hufflepuff Accessory Pack

It’s time to choose your house and secure your pair!