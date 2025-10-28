A Gleam of Green! Empire State Building Salutes Tom Felton’s Return as Draco Malfoy

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

by Ashlynn Webb

Fellow Witches and Wizards: Grab your Quills and listen up! The iconic New York City skyline just got a dose of Malfoy pride.

In a spectacular display that, according to his father, only the most notorious pureblood could command, the Empire State Building (ESB) temporarily traded its usual sparkle for a striking shade of Slytherin green this week to celebrate actor Tom Felton’s highly anticipated return as Draco Malfoy!

A Slytherin Salute in the Heart of Muggle New York

The celebrated lighting ceremony took place on October 27, 2025, honoring Felton’s upcoming Broadway debut in the celebrated stage production, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Did MACUSA approve this?

For ten unforgettable minutes in the evening, the famous tower lights first cycled through a stunning display of all four Hogwarts House colors before settling decisively on the brilliant emerald green, a dazzling salute to the former Slytherin student.

Felton, who played the character across all eight original Harry Potter films, was on hand to flip the famous light switch, proving that even in the Muggle world, the Malfoy name holds significant power.

“The Empire State Building is a worldwide monument, and seeing it turn green for the cause of a certain ambitious wizard is a thrill we didn’t know we needed. It’s the perfect welcome back for one of the most beloved rivals in the Wizarding World.”

Catch Draco Malfoy on the Broadway Stage

Felton officially steps back into the robes of the elder Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child beginning November 11, 2025. The production, set 19 years after the final battle, follows the adventures of the next generation of wizards, including Malfoy’s own son, Scorpius.

For fans of the original rivalry and the complex character of Draco, this is a can’t-miss event. If you happen to be traveling by Muggle transportation to New York City, keep an eye on the skyline – and be sure to book your tickets for the show!