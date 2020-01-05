Weekly Round-Up: Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch Talk Sustainability at Hogwarts, Wizarding World Representation at the Golden Globes and More!

Posted by: Kim McChesney

It’s not only a new year in the Wizarding World, but a new decade, and the end of the last went out with a Whiz-bang at Leaky including our wrap up of 2019 and a look back at the past ten years of Harry Potter. We also shared a Christmas analysis of Chamber of Secrets by Dr. Beatrice Groves for the holiday, looked at character New Year’s resolutions and announced the nominees of Leaky’s first annual Golden Cauldron Awards!

The first Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Actors news of 2020 includes Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch talking a plastic-free Hogwarts, a wide range of Wizarding World representation at the Golden Globe Awards, Killing Eve starring Fiona Shaw renewed for a fourth season and new images of Daniel Radcliffe in Escape from Pretoria.

Bonnie Wright Talks Sustainability at Hogwarts on ChickPeeps

Evanna Lynch’s vegan podcast ChickPeeps kicked off the new year with a visit from fellow Potter alum Bonnie Wright. Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has spent most of her post-Wizarding World career behind the camera, but has also become a very passionate and vocal advocate for the environment in the effort to reduce single-use plastic. During the episode Wright discussed how she got into activism, her work with Greenpeace and how she’s applied her desire to help the planet to her own life. She revealed to Lynch and co-host Momoko Hill that she’s directing her first feature film connecting her directorial work to her passion for the environment. The project, whose working title is “Unearthed” is a “thriller monster movie about pollution” as Wright puts it,

“The monster is made of pollution. It’s an extension of us, it’s a mirror of us.”

She explained that she hopes to make the film using sustainable practices which not surprisingly lead to a conversation about stories of waste on the Harry Potter set and how things could have been more green during production of the series. The two former witches even discuss sustainability at Hogwarts. Did the House Elves eat leftovers? Did Hagrid take scraps to his magical creatures? Lynch had a revelation that we at Leaky have definitely discussed,

“There really isn’t any plastic at Hogwarts.” And “what would Arthur Weasley think about plastic?”

Vegan or not, this episode of ChickPeeps is one not to be missed by Potter fans. It’s a chance to think about Hogwarts in a whole new light while gaining some practical tips to help make a positive impact on the earth. As Wright reminds us in the podcast about waste, after Hill asks if there were any trash bins at Hogwarts,

“(Once we throw something away) Our responsibility with that product has ended, but has a long life after that.”

Take a listen to the full episode of ChickPeeps with guest Bonnie Wright below.

Happy New Year, Chickpeeps! This week to kick off 2020 with forming some positive new sustainability habits we speak to @thisisbwright about her mission to eliminate the everyday usage of single-use plastics! Listen here: https://t.co/5nbM4uATU8 pic.twitter.com/bdQaK3m6zG — The ChickPeeps Vegan Podcast (@ChickPeepsPod) January 1, 2020

Wizarding World Representation at the Golden Globes

The Wizarding World is well represented at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. In front of the camera and behind, familiar Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts names are associated with the 2020 nominations. Harry Potter’s Bellatrix Lestrange Helena Bonham Carter is up for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Crown on Netflix and Dame Emma Thompson, who’s known to Potter fans as Professor Trelawney is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Late Night. The man behind all ten Wizarding World films, David Heyman, produced the acclaimed comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, up for five of this year’s statues.

On the TV side, Big Little Lies starring Fantastic Beasts Zoe Kravitz, is nominated for Best Drama, as is Killing Eve starring Fiona Shaw and Chernobyl with Adrian Rawlins, Harry’s dad James Potter, is nominated for Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Deathly Hallows composer, Alexandre Desplat, is nominated for Best Original Score for Little Women, that of course stars Emma Watson.

Kravitz is also a presenter at this year’s ceremony which takes place Sunday, January 5, at 8p ET on NBC. Potterheads might be keeping their fingers crossed for an award handoff from one Lestrange to another! How magical would that be? The full list of nominees can be found at the Golden Globes and the list of presenter on ET.

Killing Eve with Fiona Shaw Renewed for Season 4

Ahead of its return for season three, the award-winning BBC spy series Killing Eve has been renewed for a fourth season. Fans of the show are well aware that one of it’s main characters, MI-6 Russian Desk Head Carolyn Martens, is portrayed by Fiona Shaw who played Harry’s wretched Muggle Aunt Petunia in the Potter films. Last year Shaw took home her first BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the series. Congratulations to Shaw and the rest of the cast and creative of Killing Eve. Season three is expected to premiere in April in the U.S. and September in the U.K.

New Images of Daniel Radcliffe in Escape From Pretoria

Daniel Radcliffe takes a more serious turn on the big screen this year when he stars in the upcoming drama thriller Escape from Pretoria. The film is based on the true story of anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkins’ 1979 attempt to break out of a maximum security prison in South Africa. The real life Jenkin was sentenced to 12 years in prison but made a set of wooden keys for the steel doors using a device he made from a broom handle and mirror he had hidden in his cell to free he and his neighbor Stephen Lee. Yes, really. The film also stars Ian Hart who Potter fans know as Professor Quirinus Quirrell. Hart plays another prison mate Denis Goldberg, who according to his book, A Life for Freedom, helped create the escape plan.

On the heels of last month’s first trailer comes a series of new images of Radcliffe in the film from Britflicks. via @DanielRadcliffeUKNews on Twitter. Take a look at all of them on their site and get ready for the Escape from Pretoria U.K. premiere March 6, 2020.

That’s all the Wizarding World actors news for week one of the new year Potter fans! Winners of the Golden Cauldron Awards will be announced Monday, January 6 so get your votes in now and don’t forget to cheer on Helena Bonham Carter and Emma Thompson tonight at the Golden Globes!