Enter our “Wand Collection Gift Set” giveaway from Insight Editions

Posted by: Amanda Kirk

If you haven’t yet seen the book trailer for the elegant, informative, and just Siriusly (it’s a word; we’re coining it) cool “Harry Potter: The Wand Collection” book from Insight Editions, you can find it here, along with some photos of featured wands. Leaky also had the pleasure of grilling the author, Monique Peterson, about everything she learned about wand lore and the idiosyncratic wand techniques used by each character in the films. Thanks to Insight Editions, we were able to give away a copy of the paperback edition to one lucky reader. Now, Insight is generously offering a Wand Collection Gift Set to another lucky Leaky Cauldron reader.

The “Harry Potter: The Wand Collection Gift Set” includes the soft cover book and the Elder Wand. It will be released on Back-to-Hogwarts Day, 1 September, at precisely 11am. You can pre-order it now. (Just kidding about the 11am part.)

The book includes information on wands for over 50 characters from the films, with dramatic photos, and information on how the actor personalised their wand wielding technique to their character.

To enter to win the “Harry Potter: The Wand Collection Gift Set”, send an email to: [email protected] telling us what your wand would look like. Yes, those of us who have been sorted on Pottermore have been chosen by a wand. Mine is made from larch wood, with a unicorn hair, and is unyielding. But this is an opportunity to use your imagination to create your preferred wand, with the wood, core, and other characteristics that you think suit you. Entries due by midnight EDT on 31 August. Good luck!